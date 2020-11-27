Dolphins Schedule Update Coming Soon

The Miami Dolphins' 2020 schedule included a "to be determined" date for their Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the answer should be coming soon.

In fact, based on the league's own website, the Dolphins should know no later than Saturday when that game will be played.

Per NFL.com, "In each of Weeks 15 and 16, up to three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for such designated Week 15 and Week 16 matchups will be determined and announced no later than four weeks prior to game day."

The Dolphins-Raiders was one of five listed as TBD when the 2020 regular season schedule came out in the spring, with the NFL saying at the time that two of them would be selected to be played on Saturday, Dec. 26 and the other three on Sunday, Dec. 27.

According to NFL.com, the NFL now will select up to three games on that weekend to be played on Saturday with the others played on Sunday.

The five TBD Week 16 games, as we mentioned before, are Dolphins at Raiders, Cleveland at New York Jets, Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay at Detroit and San Francisco at Arizona.

Given that the Dolphins-Raiders matchup is the only one featuring two teams that currently have winning records, plus the fact that both organizations have national followings, it seems pretty likely that game is headed for the Saturday night slot.

That would become the Dolphins' second prime-time game of the season, the other being the Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL announced earlier this week that two Week 15 games would be played on Saturday, Dec. 20: Buffalo at Denver at 4:30 p.m., and Carolina at Green Bay at 8 p.m.