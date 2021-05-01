Scouting Reports on Dolphins Round 7 Picks

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their 2021 draft with a pair of interesting offensive selections in the seventh round

The Miami Dolphins waited a long time to make a pick on the final day of the 2021 NFL draft, setting a record in the process.

For the first time in franchise history, the Dolphins went three consecutive rounds in a draft without making a selection, and that happened after they traded their fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fourth-round selection.

That left the Dolphins without a pick in Rounds 4-6 before they finally got back to the process of selecting players in the final round.

And with those two final picks the Dolphins took offensive players with some upside but obvious question marks (otherwise they would have been drafted earlier).

ROUND 7, 231st PICK — T LARNEL COLEMAN, UMASS

The first selection was tackle Larnel Coleman from UMass, which happens to be GM Chris Grier's alma mater.

Here was the scouting report on Coleman from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who projected him to be picked in Round 5-6:

Durable three-year starter with experience at both tackle positions. Coleman's long arms have proven to be effective at slowing his opponent's rush momentum and he's savvy with his hands in his pass protection approach. His knee bend is average, which hinders his consistency protecting the edge in both the run and passing games. He's athletic in space and should be able to compete in all run-blocking schemes. While his pass protection is average by NFL standards, he has talent to work with and offers swing tackle potential as a Day 3 draft pick.

Coleman has a basketball background and some very long arms, so there are things with which to work, though the Dolphins have a lot of players on the offensive line and he'll first have to earn a spot on the 53-man roster before anything else.

ROUND 7, 244th PICK — RB GERRID DOAKS, CINCINNATI

The Dolphins then selected Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks, who was the team's rushing leader in 2017 and 2020 and averaged a healthy 5.2-yard rushing average during his college career.

Listed at 5-11, 228, Doaks is physical running back. He's also somebody that SI sister site NFL Draft Bible held in high regard, as evidenced by this scouting report:

Having to wait his turn behind former Bearcat star Michael Warren and dealing with some durability concerns, Doaks might be the most underrated running back prospect in the 2021 draft. Boasting a well put together power frame, Doaks brings a no-nonsense running style to the position. He has some absurd contact balance and power, rarely ever getting stalled at the initial point of contact. Playing with good toughness and balance, Doaks churns out a ton of extra yardage after contact. He also has quicker feet than expected, casually eluding second-level defenders in the hole. Doaks also impacts the passing game more than imagined, averaging an outstanding 14.4 yards per reception in 2020. The biggest question about Doaks will be durability issues, on top of being just a one-year full-time starter for the Bearcats. He has a good initial burst as a runner but lacks the long speed to consistently create chunk plays. In the right situation, Doaks’ combination of power, contact balance, receiving ability and toughness could make him a candidate to be this year's James Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars).