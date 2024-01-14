The 2023 Dolphins Season-Ending Roster and Contract Status

Breaking down the players on the Miami Dolphins roster with how each one joined the team and when each will become a free agent

Breaking down every player on the Miami Dolphins roster with how and when they joined the team and their contract status, with a hat tip to overthecap.com.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Tua Tagovailoa — First-round pick (5th overall) in 2020, signed through 2024 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2025

Mike White — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from N.Y. Jets) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Skylar Thompson — Seventh-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2025

RUNNING BACK (5)

Raheem Mostert — Signed as a UFA (from San Francisco) in 2022, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Jeff Wilson Jr. — Acquired in trade with San Francisco in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

De'Von Achane — Third-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Chris Brooks — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

FB Alec Ingold — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

WIDE RECEIVER (7)

Tyreek Hill — Acquired in a trade with Kansas City in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Jaylen Waddle — First-round pick (6th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

Cedrick Wilson Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023 after contract restructure, UFA in 2024

Braxton Berrios — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Robbie Chosen — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Chase Claypool — Acquired in a trade with Chicago in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2004

River Cracraft — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

TIGHT END (3)

Durham Smythe — Fourth-round pick in 2018, signed contract extension in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

Julian Hill — Signed as undrafted free agent in 2023, signed through 2025, RFA in 2026

Tyler Kroft — Re-signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

G/T Liam Eichenberg — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

G/T Robert Hunt — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

G Robert Jones — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2021, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

T Austin Jackson — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2020, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

T Terron Armstead — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New Orleans) in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

G Lester Cotton — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

T Kendall Lamm — Signed as a free agent in 2022, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

T Kion Smith — Signed to a future contract in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

C Jonotthan Harrison — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)

Raekwon Davis — Second-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Zach Sieler — Claimed off waivers from Baltimore in 2019, signed a three-year contract extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

Emmanuel Ogbah — Signed as a UFA (from Kansas City) in 2020, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026



Christian Wilkins — First-round pick (13th overall) in 2019, signed through 2023 after the team picked up his fifth-year option, UFA in 2024

Da'Shawn Hand — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

LINEBACKERS (7)

Duke Riley — Signed as a UFA (from Philadelphia) in 2021, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Channing Tindall — Third-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

David Long Jr. — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Tennessee) in 2023, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

Melvin Ingram — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Calvin Munson — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Justin Houston — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

Bruce Irvin — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

DEFENSIVE BACKS (11)

CB Xavien Howard — Second-round pick in 2016, signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

CB Nik Needham — Signed from the Dolphins practice squad in 2019, re-signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Jalen Ramsey — Acquired in a trade with the L.A. Rams in 2023, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

DB Elijah Campbell — Claimed off waivers from N.Y. Jets in 2021, re-signed as ERFA in 2023, signed through 2023, RFA in 2024

S Jevon Holland — Second-round pick in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

S DeShon Elliott — Signed as a UFA (from Detroit) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

S Brandon Jones — Third-round pick in 2020, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Eli Apple — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Kader Kohou — Signed as a rookie free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, RFA in 2025

CB Justin Bethel — Re-signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

CB Cam Smith — Second-round pick in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Jason Sanders — Seventh-round pick in 2018, signed a five-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

P Jake Bailey — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from New England) in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

LS Blake Ferguson — Signed a three-year extension in 2023, signed through 2026, UFA in 2027

PLAYERS ON INJURED RESERVE (10)

RB Salvon Ahmed — Claimed off waivers from San Francisco in 2020, signed a contract extension in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

OL Connor Williams — Signed as an unrestricted free agent (from Dallas) in 2022, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

WR Erik Ezukanma (NFI) — Fourth-round pick in 2022, signed through 2025, UFA in 2026

G/T Isaiah Wynn — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

LB Jaelan Phillips — First-round pick (18th overall) in 2021, signed through 2024, team has until May 2, 2024 to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2025

LB Bradley Chubb — Acquired in a trade with Denver in 2022, signed through 2027, UFA in 2028



LB Jerome Baker — Third-round pick in 2018, signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

LB Andrew Van Ginkel — Fifth-round pick in 2019, re-signed as a UFA in 2023, signed through 2023, UFA in 2024

LB Cameron Goode — Signed as a free agent in 2023, signed through 2024, ERFA in 2025

DB Keion Crossen — Signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2022, signed through 2024, UFA in 2025

DOLPHINS PLAYERS SCHEDULED TO BECOME UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS IN 2024

Offense (12)

RB Salvon Ahmed, WR, Braxton Berrios, WR River Cracraft, WR Robbie Chosen, WR Chase Claypool, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., TE Tyler Kroft, OL Robert Hunt, OL Connor Williams, OL Isaiah Wynn, OL Jonotthan Harrison, T Kendall Lamm

Defense/Specialists (14)

DT Raekwon Davis, DT Christian Wilkins, DT Da'Shawn Hand, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Melvin Ingram, LB Justin Houston, LB Calvin Munson, LB Bruce Irvin, CB Nik Needham, S Brandon Jones, S DeShon Elliott, CB Eli Apple, CB Justin Bethel, P Jake Bailey