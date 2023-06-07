Dolphins Second Minicamp Practice Highlights
The Miami Dolphins conducted their second minicamp practice of the 2023 offseason Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
Here's a rundown of what stood out, including highlights and lowlights:
-- We'll start with attendance, which once again was highlighted (lowlighted) by the absence of center Connor Williams, who remains away while he looks for a contract extension. Also not spotted by the media were wide receiver Braylon Sanders, who also was absent Tuesday, and safety Brandon Jones, who is recovering from his 2022 ACL injury.
-- The list of players who were spotted but did not practice included the same names as Tuesday — tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Channing Tindall, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Nik Needham, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, linebacker David Long Jr., and defensive back Trill Williams — running back Raheem Mostert, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle Geron Christian, defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Malik Reed.
-- Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wore the orange jersey as the best performer in the previous practice, His musical selections were a lot more contemporary than those of Tua Tagovailoa the previous day.
-- Right off the start, the players who stood out at practice were wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and wide receiver Daewood Davis.
-- Ezukanma was a frequent target in 7-on-7 work, doing some good work in the middle of the field and on the sideline. Davis had a would-be sack of Tagovailoa in an 11-on-11 period and met running back De'Von Achane in the backfield on a running play. Davis had some catches in a late team period, including being on the receiving end of a long completion by Skylar Thompson on the prettiest pass of the day. Shortly after, he caught a short pass that would have produced a touchdown in a live situation.
-- .Thompson overall had a fairly uneven day, but that pass was some kind of pretty as he hit Davis in stride some 25-30 yards downfield over a defender.
-- The only interception of the day came courtesy of cornerback Justin Bethel on a middle pass from Mike White intended for River Cracraft.
-- The practice featured a healthy dose of running plays, with a couple of long-gainers from Salvon Ahmed, though we must remember that practices don't feature significant contact at this time of year.
-- Though the last pass of practice was an incompletion, Tua was sharp in 7-on-7, starting with a nifty throw down the middle to Jaylen Waddle. In team sessions, Tua had three consecutive completion to fullback Alec Ingold, starting with a nice throw down the sideline.
-- Rookie free agent linebacker Garrett Nelson had a would-be sack of Skylar Thompson.
-- Fellow rookie free agent Mitchell Agude again was noticeable with a couple of pressures, including one play where he almost got to Thompson before the QB had the chance to drop off a screen pass to rookie De'Von Achane.
-- An 11-on-11 team session with Tua at quarterback ended after Tanner Conner fumbled after a short catch and Xavien Howard recovered the loose ball.
-- White's best pass of the day was a deep crosser to Ezukanma on his last 11-on-11 drive.
