Strong performances by a couple of young wide receivers and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis headlined the session at the Baptist Health Training Complex

The Miami Dolphins conducted their second minicamp practice of the 2023 offseason Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here's a rundown of what stood out, including highlights and lowlights:

-- We'll start with attendance, which once again was highlighted (lowlighted) by the absence of center Connor Williams, who remains away while he looks for a contract extension. Also not spotted by the media were wide receiver Braylon Sanders, who also was absent Tuesday, and safety Brandon Jones, who is recovering from his 2022 ACL injury.

-- The list of players who were spotted but did not practice included the same names as Tuesday — tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Channing Tindall, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Nik Needham, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, linebacker David Long Jr., and defensive back Trill Williams — running back Raheem Mostert, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle Geron Christian, defensive back Elijah Campbell and linebacker Malik Reed.

-- Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins wore the orange jersey as the best performer in the previous practice, His musical selections were a lot more contemporary than those of Tua Tagovailoa the previous day.

-- Right off the start, the players who stood out at practice were wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis and wide receiver Daewood Davis.

-- Ezukanma was a frequent target in 7-on-7 work, doing some good work in the middle of the field and on the sideline. Davis had a would-be sack of Tagovailoa in an 11-on-11 period and met running back De'Von Achane in the backfield on a running play. Davis had some catches in a late team period, including being on the receiving end of a long completion by Skylar Thompson on the prettiest pass of the day. Shortly after, he caught a short pass that would have produced a touchdown in a live situation.

-- .Thompson overall had a fairly uneven day, but that pass was some kind of pretty as he hit Davis in stride some 25-30 yards downfield over a defender.

-- The only interception of the day came courtesy of cornerback Justin Bethel on a middle pass from Mike White intended for River Cracraft.

-- The practice featured a healthy dose of running plays, with a couple of long-gainers from Salvon Ahmed, though we must remember that practices don't feature significant contact at this time of year.

-- Though the last pass of practice was an incompletion, Tua was sharp in 7-on-7, starting with a nifty throw down the middle to Jaylen Waddle. In team sessions, Tua had three consecutive completion to fullback Alec Ingold, starting with a nice throw down the sideline.

-- Rookie free agent linebacker Garrett Nelson had a would-be sack of Skylar Thompson.

-- Fellow rookie free agent Mitchell Agude again was noticeable with a couple of pressures, including one play where he almost got to Thompson before the QB had the chance to drop off a screen pass to rookie De'Von Achane.

-- An 11-on-11 team session with Tua at quarterback ended after Tanner Conner fumbled after a short catch and Xavien Howard recovered the loose ball.

-- White's best pass of the day was a deep crosser to Ezukanma on his last 11-on-11 drive.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.