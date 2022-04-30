Dolphins Make Goode Selection

The Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Cameron Goode with their first of two seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft

Goode remarkably spent six years at Cal after a redshirt freshman year and the team's 2020 season cut to four games because of COVID-19.

In his time at Cal, Goode started 37 games and showed some pass-rushing ability, finishing with 21.5 sacks and two interceptions, both of which he returned for touchdowns. He played outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme at Cal, which makes him well suited for what the Dolphins run.

As should be expected with many seventh-round picks, Goode was not even invited to the 2022 scouting combine. He was invited to play in the Hula Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, choosing to participate in the latter.

His father, James, was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 draft out of Oklahoma but never played in the NFL after being waived as a rookie in training camp.

This was the NFL.com scouting report from Lance Zierlein: "High-cut 3-4 outside linebacker with the movement and motor to make positive plays in the run and pass games. Goode's size and strength won't excite evaluators, but the ability to convert effort into disruption is hard to ignore. While his athletic ability should translate to the next level, he might not be able to add much more functional mass and power to handle NFL offensive tackles. Goode's slippery rush could be worth a longer look if he can prove himself as a special teams performer but he might need to make a more full-time move from the edge to 4-3 outside linebacker."