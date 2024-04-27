Dolphins Take Safety with Second Sixth-Round Pick

The Miami Dolphins used their second of two sixth-round picks to add some much-needed depth at safety, taking Patrick McMorris from the University of California.

McMorris was taken with the 198th overall selection, which was the Dolphins' own pick. Miami selected wide receiver Malik Washington earlier in the sixth round with a pick they obtained from the Chicago Bears.

McMorris played first four college seasons at San Diego State before transferring to Cal, where in 2023 he tied his career high with 90 tackles. His best overall season, though, came at SDSU in 2021 when along with the 90 tackles he had four interceptions.

The Dolphins entered the draft a bit thin at safety even after signing veteran Jordan Poyer because of the free agent departures of DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones.

McMorris will join a group that includes returning starter Jevon Holland, along with Poyer and cornerback/safety Elijah Campbell.

While the Dolphins were able to get Washington much later than he had been projected to get drafted, according to NFL.com, the opposite was true for McMorris. He was projected as a priority free agent, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

"McMorris' tape study can be a roller-coaster ride," Zierlein wrote. "He has good size and physicality and moves with fluidity in coverage. He has played all three safety spots and is capable of lining up over the slot. On the flip side, the speed and acceleration are fairly average in coverage. His missed tackles don't really square with his frame and the way he plays the game. He flashes the potential to play in the league in split-safety alignments or as a sub-package option with scheme versatility. However, he needs to run well and prove he can become a more consistent tackle finisher to get his chance."