Dolphins September 5 Mailbag: LB Depth, O-line Concerns, Early Look at MIA-NE, Much More

What is Gerrid Doaks' outlook? Is there enough depth at inside linebacker? Will the 2021 season automatically be considered a failure if there's no playoff berth? Those topics and many more in the latest All Dolphins mailbag

Here is Part 2 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag:

From Andybichara (@stoic1538):

Releasing Benardrick McKinney is a huge vote of confidence in Elandon Roberts. He's only 9 months removed from a major knee injury, though. Do you think he's healthy enough to play effectively, and are his backups (Duke Riley & Sam Eguavoen) good enough to start if needed?

Hey Andy, I can’t believe the Dolphins would have dumped McKinney if there wasn’t every thought that Roberts was good and ready to go. So the answer to your first question is an absolute yes. As for the second question, I’m certainly not as definitive. I’d have to think they’d go shopping for a proven ILB or maybe use less 3-4 if something were to happen to Roberts.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Are you surprised that the Dolphins only kept 3 running backs?

Yes and no. I’m surprised because three is a pretty low number for running backs on the 53. No, because the candidates for a fourth spot were Patrick Laird and Gerrid Doaks and both have their limitations. And the new rules making it easy to bring up players from the practice squad figured to have played a rule here as well.

From Michael Holland (@msg_holland):

If McKinney isn't picked up, will the Dolphins re-sign him Week 2 after the veteran guarantee goes away?

I have a hard time believing that the guarantee (it applies to vested veterans on the opening 53) was the reason the Dolphins released McKinney considering they already had cut his 2021 salary from more than $7 million to $3 million.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

What is your biggest area of concern for this team heading into the regular season?

Frequent question and a very easy one to answer: It’s the offensive line. There’s just no way to feel overly confident about that unit based on what we saw last season and this summer.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

Do you think Flores is really going to optimize co-coordinators? If they truly are "co-coordinators" it could allow the offense to be insanely multiple and unpredictable.

The Dolphins have been consistent in saying that everything they do is collaborative and I have no reason to believe it’s going to be different when it comes to their offensive coordinator position. Brian Flores explained this summer that many people are involved in discussions offensively during the game before a decision on the play call is made and relayed to QB coach Charlie Frye, who then relays it to Tua Tagovailoa. And, yes, the idea is to be as multiple and unpredictable as possible.

From “LG” PhnzFan4Lyf (@CaPtNPhlNzPhAn):

Hi Alan! Hope all is well! Now that Doaks is on the practice squad, do you see Flores elevating him sooner rather than later?

Howdy LG, no, I don’t see the Dolphins elevating Doaks particularly soon unless he’s needed because of injury issues. If the Dolphins had those plans, they wouldn’t have exposed him to waivers in the first place. I think the Dolphins are fine rolling with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Malcolm Brown for the time being.

From Huicho Gzz (@HuichoGzz):

Alain, Greetings from Mexico. Last year our season start was awful (lots of newbies, no physical trainings, etc.). Looking at our new conditions and rivals: What’s your W-L prediction after the first 6 games? Keep up the great work!

Hi Huicho, first off, thanks very much. Second, let's look at the Dolphins’ first six opponents and that’s at New England, Buffalo, at Las Vegas, Indianapolis, at Tampa Bay, vs. Jacksonville in London, England. It is not an easy opening six games, to say the least, particularly since both Buffalo and Tampa Bay (obviously) are clear Super Bowl contenders. That said, I think 3-3 is a safe prediction for the first six games.

From J Soto (@dolphin_4life):

Do you foresee a trade before the season start? I.e. Shaheen

Hi J, I did expect the Dolphins to make a trade this summer at one of their positions of surplus, meaning wide receiver and/or tight end. But since nothing happened when teams got down to the 53-player limit, I’m not expecting anything to happen now because rosters have been set. I especially don’t see anything happening with Shaheen because he’s dealing with an injury (reported as a knee) that’s kept him out of practice the last several days.

From Vegas Baby (@VegasHerrle):

So the Dolphins spent years with THill just refusing to strengthen the OLine. Now they're investing heavily in it and it's still subpar bc they seem to not know how to evaluate or coach up OL men at all. So the question is, which of these is more depressing?

Hi there, well, let me first start by disagreeing with your original premise because the Dolphins did try to put together a good O-line in front of Tannehill and achieved that in 2016 when they had Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod and Ja’Wuan James. The Dolphins took Tunsil in the first round in 2016 and James in 2014 … how is that not trying to address the offensive line? As for why the Dolphins haven’t been able to have a consistently effective offensive line, it’s probably a combination of sub-par drafts and coaching.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

If the team, with a tougher schedule than last year, misses the playoffs, is the season considered a failure and what, if anything, would need to change going forward?

From my vantage point, the season absolutely will not be a failure if Tua shows clear signs of being a future franchise quarterback and I don’t care if the final record is 6-11. That, for me, is the biggest goal for 2021. If the Dolphins do miss the playoffs and Tua doesn’t show those signs of promise, then, yes, the season should be considered a failure and I would think it's pretty obvious what would need to happen.