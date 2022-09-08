Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Tua Thoughts, Jenkins Tribute, "Perfect" Book, and More

It's been pretty clear for a while now that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying life a lot more under new head coach Mike McDaniel than he did under his predecessor Brian Flores.

During his weekly media session Wednesday, Tagovailoa provided two vivid examples of the two coaches and the way they operate.

The first came when Tagovailoa discussed being voted a team captain for the first time in his NFL career.

”I’m very grateful that my teammates think very highly of me in that way, and I think the coolest thing is no one needs to go up and give a speech and tell the team why you should vote for me as a captain," Tua said. "It’s cool that Coach just allows the guys to decide."

Later in his press conference, Tagovailoa was asked about the seemingly more relaxed atmosphere around the facility.

“I think everyone feels like they can share what they feel, they can express what they like, what they don’t like, and they won’t feel judged or they won’t feel like they’re stepping on anyone’s toes," Tua said. "And I think that helps with accountability, too, with guys on the team. Mike has made this kind of a safe area or safe space, if you will, for all of the guys because if Jaylen (Waddle) is not doing something right, I’m able to tell him. If Tyreek (Hill) is not doing something right I’m able to say what I think and same for them to me if I didn’t do something right, they’ll come and hold me accountable.

"So I think that’s where the being comfortable kind of falls into with the atmosphere Mike created.”

A LEAGUE-WIDE P.R. TRIBUTE FOR JENKINS

Wednesday was #2the9s4Jason day around the NFL, with media relations officials around the country dressing up in suits and ties in honor of the late Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins Senior VP of Communications and Community Affairs who died unexpectedly at the age of 47 on Aug. 27.

Jenkins was known for always being dressed "to the nines," hence the tribute on the first Wednesday — always the busiest media day of the week — around the NFL.

The league-wide tribute came two days after the Dolphins held a Celebration of Life for Jenkins at Hard Rock Stadium that featured speeches from several people, including his wife Elizabeth and Dolphins CEO/Vice Chairman/President Tom Garfinkel.

A PERFECT BOOK HONORING THE 1972 DOLPHINS

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 perfect Dolphins, award-winning South Florida columnist Dave Hyde has released the 50th Anniversary Edition of his book on the team, "Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Miami Dolphins."

The book is available on Kindle through Amazon and is described this way: "In Still Perfect, Dave Hyde interviewed dozens of players, coaches and team officials to take you inside the huddle of the NFL's only undefeated season. the books provides unseen struggles, internal drama and revealing portraits of the team's major figures. On a canvas covered with emotion and anecdotes, Hyde brings the season back to life all these years later in the defining testament to pro football's defining season."

As a copy editor for the book, I highly recommend it to all Dolphins fans.

RELATED: 1972 DOLPHINS TO BE FEATURED ON "A FOOTBALL LIFE"

ROSTER MOVES WITH DOLPHINS AND NFL

Catching up on Dolphins transactions, the team reached an injury settlement with veteran linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

Scarlett, who had been placed on injured reserve Aug. 30, now is free to sign with any team once he's physically ready to play. He also could return to the Dolphins at some point in 2022, but that couldn't happen for several weeks based on NFL rules.

In Philadelphia, former Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett was released off the Eagles practice squad. Sinnett spent the 2021 season with Miami and served as Jacoby Brissett when Tagovailoa was out with various injuries.

BOWDEN, WILLIAMS STILL SUPPORTING EACH OTHER

Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden Jr. gained some attention early in Dolphins training camp when Bowden supported Williams after the latter tweeted about wanting more of an opportunity.

The two now are on different practice squads after being released by the Dolphins, Williams with Carolina and Bowden with New England, but they're still clearly supporting each other.

Bowden had his own message on Twitter on Wednesday.