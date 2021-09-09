Dolphins Notebook: Ahmed Flashback, Injury Update, Inside Info Overblown, More

Running back Salvon Ahmed reflects on his big game against New England; Adam Butler and Michael Deiter ready to see old friends; no information vs. disformation

The last meeting between the Dolphins and New England Patriots ended with an impressive Miami victory thanks for a memorable afternoon for the running back.

It was a breakout game for then-rookie Salvon Ahmed, who gained 122 of the team's 250 rushing yards in a tribute to his then-ailing grandmother.

“It was cool, but I think it’s a team effort," Ahmed recalled Thursday. "That builds confidence in the team — what we were able to do, the offensive line was able to do great things, Tua (Tagovailoa) was able to do great thing, the receivers were able to do great things. It was just a team effort. I think having games like that builds the team up for sure.”

Ahmed revealed that he was able to hand over the game ball this offseason to his grandmother, who is "doing well and kicking" and scheduled to attend some games at Hard Rock Stadium this season.

WILKINS NO LONGER A FAN

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is from Springfield, Massachusetts, so naturally he was asked about his favorite team growing up.

“Yeah," he confirmed. "Yes. It was… yeah, yeah. Big time. But now… (laughter)”

Notice that Wilkins never used the words "Patriots," that it was understood that's who he was talking about.

"No, I’m not going to say it," he said, laughing. "But, yeah, growing up – diehard. Big time. But happy to be a Dolphin now.”

INSIDE INFO OVERRATED

Defensive lineman Adam Butler provided an interesting take on the whole notion of being able to provide intel on an opponent because of your ties to that team.

Of course, Butler is among the many former Patriots players on the Dolphins, having joined Miami as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

But while Butler figures to be a valuable addition to the defense because of his pass-rushing ability, forget about the idea he'll provide extra help this week because of his recent past with the Pats.

“There’s nothing I can tell you about this team other than I know that they are tough from the guys that I know that are still there," Butler said. "They’re a tough team. All in all, they’re a new team. If I were to tell them anything, it could be wrong. No information is better than disinformation. That’s how I look at it.”

SAFE FROM THE STORM

New Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter revealed Thursday that he grew up in New Orleans, which just had to deal with Hurricane Ida.

Carter reported that his parents evacuated New Orleans ahead of the storm and stayed with him in South Florida during that time.

"My parents just went back home," Carter said. "The electricity just got turned back on. They’re all fine.”

DEITER READY TO CATCH UP WITH KARRAS

Center Ted Karras was with the Dolphins for only one season, but he made an impact on offensive lineman Michael Deiter during that time.

Deiter backed up Karras last season and has now taken over for him at center after Karras returned to New England, and the two will be catching up Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

“We’ve become really good friends," Deiter said. "I’m excited to talk to him and say hi to him and see how he’s doing. We’re good buddies, I would say. We’ve done a little fishing together and a whole bunch of hanging out, so I’m excited to say hi to him and see how he’s doing. He taught me a lot about center — just detail and intensity and all of the stuff that goes into being a pro center. He was definitely a good role model for that.”

INJURY UPDATE

The Dolphins' injury report Thursday was exactly the same as it was the previous day, but there were some interesting developments with the Patriots.

They involved wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jalen Mills, two projected starters who went from being limited in practice to not working Thursday.

SI Fan Nation sister site Patriot Maven has the latest on the potential ramifications of that development.

As for the Dolphins, rookie offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (thigh) and wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) once again were limited and five other players were full participants for a second consecutive day: RB Salvon Ahmed (back), S Clayton Fejedelm (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee) and WR Albert Wilson (quad).

GRIFFIN FAMILY AFFAIR

The Jacksonville Jaguars social media team produced a neat video featured friends and family members congratulating the newly elected team captains, and Dolphins practice squad linebacker Shaquem Griffin ended up with a part.

He's the one who spoke on behalf of brother Shaquill, who was elected as a captain in his first season with Jacksonville after both he and Shaquem played together with the Seattle Seahawks the past three seasons.