Dolphins Sign Another Draft Pick

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are now up to four rookie draft pick under contract after long-snapper signed his rookie deal this weekend.

Ferguson, one of two snappers invited to the 2020 combine, was a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft out of LSU.

His place on the roster was all but assured when the Dolphins released 2019 snapper Taybor Pepper the day after the draft.

Ferguson also got his jersey number this week, and he'll be going back to the number 50 he wore at LSU during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Ferguson wore 48 the past two seasons and had 53 when he was a redshirt freshman in 2015.

His Twitter handle is @bferguson50.

The number 50 at LSU was worn by Ferguson's brother Reid, who snapped for the four years before Blake and now is a member of the Buffalo Bills (he now wears 69).

Ferguson follows fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley and fifth-round selections Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver as Dolphins draft picks now under contract.

There are seven draft picks left to get signed, including the team's three first-round selections — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

The others are second-round picks Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis, third-round choice Brandon Jones, and seventh-round selection Malcolm Perry.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

