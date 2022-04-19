Dolphins Bringing Back Benito

Defensive tackle Benito Jones is back for a third year with the Miami Dolphins

Benito Jones will be back for another look with the Miami Dolphins.

The defensive tackle, who first joined the Dolphins as a rookie free agent in 2020, was re-signed Tuesday.

Jones spent the entire 2021 season on the Dolphins practice squad after being waived Aug., 31, but was never elevated to the active roster.

That was quite the contrast to 2020 when Jones was activated from the practice squad five times and eventually was signed to the active roster in December. Jones played six games for the Dolphins in that 2020 season, totaling 48 snaps on defense and 14 on special teams and finishing with two tackles, including one for loss.

The Dolphins at Defensive Tackle

Jones becomes the fifth player on the roster listed as a defensive tackle along with Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins, Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.

Jones becomes the sixth player who finished the 2021 season on the Dolphins practice squad to be signed for 2022. He joined WR Cody Core, CB Javaris Davis, RB Gerrid Doaks, T Adam Pankey and T Kion Smith.

The Dolphins declined to re-sign nine others on that season-ending practice squad: CB Damon Arnette, DT Andrew Billings, T Roderick Johnson, QB Jake Luton, LB Wynton McManis, WR Kirk Merritt, CB Chris Milton, C Spencer Pulley, G Durval Queiroz Neto and Cameron Tom.

Merritt has since signed with New Orleans, Billings with Las Vegas, Johnson with Kansas City and Luton with Jacksonville, while the other five remained without a team as of April 19.