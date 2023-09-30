Cameron Goode, a 2022 seventh-round pick, was signed to the 53-man roster after spending the past two seasons on the Dolphins' practice squad

The Miami Dolphins rewarded one of the team's recent late-round picks with a spot on the 53-man roster for his contributions in the first three games of the season.

Cameron Goode, a former University of California standout the Dolphins selected in the seventh-round of the 2022 NFL draft, was signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The news isn't surprising considering Goode has been called up from the practice squad for the past three games to contribute on special teams, and was no longer eligible for that elevation because of the NFL's rules about practice squad elevations.

If the Dolphins wanted Goode to continue playing, primarily on special teams, they needed to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Dolphins need pass rushing help

Goode will likely continue to handle punt and kickoff coverage duties on special teams for the Dolphins, but it is also possible that Miami can use the athletic 6-foot-3, 245 pounder on defense because Jaelan Phillips, a starter for the past three seasons, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of an oblique injury he suffered last week.

Phillips' absence left Miami with only three outside linebackers - Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah - on the 53-man roster until Goode got Saturday's call up. The Dolphins also called up Chase Winovich from the practice squad.

Goode played on 14 defensive snaps last week in Miami's 70-20 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, but didn't record a defensive stat.

He also hasn't produced a tackle on Miami's kickoff or punt coverage unit.

The Dolphins had two open spots on the 53-man roster because of Friday's decision to place receiver River Cracraft on injured reserve, and receiver Erik Ezukanma on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a neck injury that flared up last week.

Dolphins added Chosen to 53

Miami signed receiver Robbie Chosen to the active roster to fill the other spot.

Chosen was elevated up from the practice squad last week and played more snaps than any other receiver. He scored a 68-yard touchdown on a fourth-quarter pass from backup quarterback Mike White, beating Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II on a double move before catching a deep pass and outsprinting Surtain to the end zone.

The Dolphins needed another receiver on the active roster because Cracraft and Ezukanma's injury mean Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios and Cedrick Wilson Jr. were the only receivers available for the game, and having just four up wouldn't be ideal for the Miami's offense.