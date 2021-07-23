Dolphins Make a Move in the Secondary

Six-year NFL veteran Cra'Von LeBlanc agreed to terms with Miami a few days before the start of training camp

The Miami Dolphins made a roster move in their secondary Friday, agreeing to contract terms with six-year NFL veteran Cra'Von LeBlanc.

The news, first reported by Josina Anderson, was confirmed by a league source.

The cornerback from Florida Atlantic University has played 52 games with 16 starts for Chicago, Detroit and Philadelphia since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

LeBlanc's first taste of the NFL actually came with the New England Patriots for a few months in 2016. He was signed by the Pats as a rookie free agent before beingg waived in September.

At that time, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was the linebackers coach for the Patriots.

LeBlanc is the third veteran defensive back signed by the Dolphins this offseason, following Justin Coleman and Jason McCourty, who also both spent time with Flores in New England at some point in their career.

LeBlanc will provide depth at cornerback, assuming he makes the 53-man roster, at a position where the Dolphins don't really have a lot of experience behind projected starters Xavien Howard and Byron Jones (and we're not even going to get into the whole Howard saga here).

In 2020, LeBlanc played nine games with one start for the Philadephia Eagles before landing on injured reserve in late November.

He has two career interceptions, both of them coming in 2016 for the Bears when he made a career-high nine starts. His first career interception was a pick-six against Matthew Stafford that gave Chicago a 17-13 fourth-quarter lead in a game the Lions would lose 20-17.