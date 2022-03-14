Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, Chris Streveler
Team(s)
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Land Ideal Backup QB

Miami native Teddy Bridgewater has agreed to terms on a one-year contract

The Miami Dolphins didn't waste much time finding their new backup quarterback.

The team agreed to terms Monday on a one-year deal with former Minnesota, Carolina and Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater, who was born and played his high school football in Miami.

Bridgewater will replace Jacoby Brissett, who also had signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent last year.

Teddy Bridgewater a great fit for the Dolphins

Despite putting up decent numbers (66.9 completion percentage, 94.9 passer rating) last season for Denver, the Broncos clearly had moved on from him as a starter and they cemented that last week when they swung a trade for Russell Wilson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a quarterback with mobility more likely to throw short or intermediate passes, Bridgewater certainly more closely resembles Tua Tagovailoa, who he will back up in 2022, and that obviously is a more ideal scenario.

We suggested that Bridgewater would be a good fit as a free agent for the Dolphins because of the hometown appeal for him and the experience factor, and the fact he's been a backup before — he served in that role for the Saints for two seasons (2018-19) after coming back from a horrific offseason knee injury in 2016.

A first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater made the Pro Bowl in his second season when he passed for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an 88.7 passer rating.

He had a career-best 99.1 passer rating for the Saints in 2019 when he compiled a 5-0 record as a starter in place of the injured Drew Brees and finished with nine touchdowns and only two picks.

The arrival of Bridgewater obviously closes the door on a return for Brissett, who had an up-and-down season with the Dolphins in 2021.

When this deal becomes official Wednesday, the Dolphins will have three QBs on the roster — Tagovailoa, Bridgewater and developmental player Chris Streveler.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Chase Edmonds
News

Breaking Down the Dolphins Acquisition of RB Chase Edmonds

By Alain Poupart4 hours ago
Emmanuel Ogbah
News

Great Move: Dolphins Bringing Back Ogbah

By Alain Poupart4 hours ago
Emmanuel Ogbah
News

Miami Dolphins Free Agency Facts and Figures

By Alain Poupart6 hours ago
Dont'a Hightower
News

The Dolphins and Good Free Agent Fits on Defense

By Alain Poupart21 hours ago
Laken Tomlinson
News

The Dolphins and Good Free Agent Fits on Offense

By Alain Poupart23 hours ago
Salvon Ahmed
News

Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Keeping Ahmed, Wagner Watch, the Next McMichael at Tight End, and More

By Alain PoupartMar 13, 2022
DT Ndamukong Suh
News

When the Dolphins Swung Big in Free Agency

By Alain PoupartMar 12, 2022
Brent Grimes
News

The Top 10 UFA Signings in Dolphins History

By Alain PoupartMar 12, 2022