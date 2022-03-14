Dolphins Land Ideal Backup QB

The Miami Dolphins didn't waste much time finding their new backup quarterback.

The team agreed to terms Monday on a one-year deal with former Minnesota, Carolina and Denver starter Teddy Bridgewater, who was born and played his high school football in Miami.

Bridgewater will replace Jacoby Brissett, who also had signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent last year.

Teddy Bridgewater a great fit for the Dolphins

Despite putting up decent numbers (66.9 completion percentage, 94.9 passer rating) last season for Denver, the Broncos clearly had moved on from him as a starter and they cemented that last week when they swung a trade for Russell Wilson.

As a quarterback with mobility more likely to throw short or intermediate passes, Bridgewater certainly more closely resembles Tua Tagovailoa, who he will back up in 2022, and that obviously is a more ideal scenario.

We suggested that Bridgewater would be a good fit as a free agent for the Dolphins because of the hometown appeal for him and the experience factor, and the fact he's been a backup before — he served in that role for the Saints for two seasons (2018-19) after coming back from a horrific offseason knee injury in 2016.

A first-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater made the Pro Bowl in his second season when he passed for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an 88.7 passer rating.

He had a career-best 99.1 passer rating for the Saints in 2019 when he compiled a 5-0 record as a starter in place of the injured Drew Brees and finished with nine touchdowns and only two picks.

The arrival of Bridgewater obviously closes the door on a return for Brissett, who had an up-and-down season with the Dolphins in 2021.

When this deal becomes official Wednesday, the Dolphins will have three QBs on the roster — Tagovailoa, Bridgewater and developmental player Chris Streveler.