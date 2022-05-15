Dolphins Signing Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins are adding to their defense with veteran edge rusher Melvin Ingram

The Miami Dolphins spent most of the offseason ensuring they retained all the key parts of their defense, and now they're making one big addition.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram, as confirmed by a league source.

The Dolphins brought in Ingram for a free agent visit a few weeks ago and also brought him in last offseason before he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so the interest had been there for a while.

Ingram ended last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he had signed in the offseason before growing disenchanted with his role and requesting a trade.

In Kansas City, Ingram showed the form that had made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chargers, with Arrowhead Report calling him the team's most effective edge rusher down the stretch.

Ingram was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons (2017-19) during his time with the Chargers and reached double digits in sacks with 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He had between 7 and 10.5 sacks every year from 2015 through 2019.

Ingram would fit in nicely on a Dolphins defense featuring Emmanuel Ogbah as the starting left end (edge defender).

Ogbah was among the many pending free agents the Dolphins brought back in the offseason, along with Elandon Roberts, Nik Needham, Brennan Scarlett, Duke Riley, John Jenkins and Sam Eguavoen. In addition, the Dolphins signed Xavien Howard to a contract extension and restructured the contract of fellow cornerback Byron Jones.