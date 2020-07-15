Dolphins Position Preview: Special Teams

With the start of training camp on the horizon, let's break down the special teams by examining the 2019 performance, the offseason changes on the roster and what to expect this summer.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: K Jason Sanders, P Matt Haack, LS Blake Ferguson, KR Jakeem Grant, LB Vince Biegel (276 snaps on special teams in 2019), TE Durham Smythe (272 snaps), LB Sam Eguavoen (266 snaps), S Clayton Fejedelem (379 snaps with Cincinnati)

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Biegel was tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent (March 14) ... Haack was tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent (March 16) ... Walt Aikens became an unrestricted free agent (March 18) ... Deon Lacey was not tendered a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent (March 18) ... Fejedelem was signed as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati (March 20) ... Haack was re-signed as a restricted free agent (April 1) ... Biegel was re-signed as a restricted free agent (April 6) ... Ferguson was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft (April 25) ... LS Taybor Pepper was released (April 26)

KEY 2019 STATS: Jason Sanders 23-of-30 on field goals (76.7 pct.); Matt Haack 45.0 punting average; Jakeem Grant 23 kickoff returns for 578 yards (25.1 average) with 1 touchdown; Preston Williams 10 punt returns for 115 yards (11.5 average); team punt return average 6.6 yards (22nd in NFL); team kickoff return average 22.1 (18th in NFL); team punt return average allowed 7.9 (19th in NFL); team kickoff return average allowed 27.0 (31st in NFL)

2019 RECAP: The 2019 season offered some memorable moments on special teams, none greater than "Mountaineer Shot," the touchdown pass from punter Matt Haack to kicker Jason Sanders against the Eagles. It was the first touchdown pass in league history from a pure punter to a kicker. Sanders also set a franchise single-game record with seven field goals in the December game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, though that was overshadowed by the fact he also missed a kick in that game and the Dolphins ended up losing by one point (22-21). Haack had a third solid season for the Dolphins, though it lack the consistency needed for him to reach the upper echelon of punters in the NFL. Jakeem Grant scored his fourth career touchdown on a return when he took a kickoff back against the Buffalo Bills, but ball security issues caused the Dolphins to move away from him and go with rookie free agent Preston Williams as the punt returner ... until Williams tore an ACL against the Jets in November while returning a punt. While they didn't allow a traditional kickoff return for a touchdown (Buffalo's Micah Hyde took an onside kick attempt back for a touchdown), the Dolphins gave up more yards per kickoff return than any team in the league other than the Rams.



THE TOP SUMMER STORYLINES: Considering they have one kicker, one punter and one long-snapper on the roster, there won't be much focus on the kicking aspect of things. Grant figures to continue as the kick returner, but the one area that will be worth watching is the punt returning. Do the Dolphins again use Preston Williams in that role given how valuable he became as a wide receiver last year and the fact he got injured on special teams? Do they give Grant another shot to convince them he's dependable and reliable enough? Who takes over as the unit captain now that Walt Aikens isn't on the roster for the first time since 2013.

PROJECTED OPENING-DAY STARTERS: Special teams obviously is different than other positions when it comes to starters, but it's safe to say that players who likely will play key roles will be Durham Smythe, Vince Biegel and newcomer Clayton Fejedelem based on their 2019 snap counts. As for the returners, the best guess is Grant — who like Williams will be coming back from a season-ending leg injury — will be doing only kickoff returns and maybe a long shot like Brandon Jones or Malcolm Perry will be returning punts.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.