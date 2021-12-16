As the RB Room Turns

Rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks becomes the fourth running back to land on the COVID-19 list

Looks like the Miami Dolphins are just going to keep adjusting their running back corps this week until they reach game time against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The team made two more moves at the position Thursday, putting rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks on the practice squad/COVID-19 list and signing fellow running back Jordan Scarlett to the practice squad.

Doaks was looking at the strong possibility of being elevated from the practice squad and making his NFL debut against the Jets, but instead becomes the fourth running back on the COVID-19 list along with Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay.

As it stands right now, the Dolphins have four running backs possibly available for the game against the Jets, three if veteran offseason acquisition Malcolm Brown isn't activated off IR by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET after returning to practice this week.

The other three options are Duke Johnson, who already has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, Scarlett or fellow new practice squad addition Dexter Williams.

Interestingly, Scarlett and Williams were among the four running backs the Dolphins worked out Monday to address their situation at the position. The others were veteran and former Dolphins starter Lamar Miller along with Benny LeMay.

Scarlett, who played at the University of Florida, was in training camp with the Dolphins this summer.

Along with the running backs, the Dolphins also have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland on the COVID-19 list.