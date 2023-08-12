One preseason game doesn't define a season, but it sure can clarify the issues a team needs to address.

The Miami Dolphins' 19-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons created a to-do list of things Mike McDaniel and his staff must use the next month to address before this franchise is prepared to produce the franchise's fourth straight winning season.

I’ve already given some Dolphins players the praise they deserved, and criticized others for their shortcomings against the Falcons.

But here’s a fresh stock report leading into next week’s joint practices with the Houston Texans, and the second preseason game.

Stock Up

Safety Elijah Campbell

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was candidly honest when he pointed out none of Miami’s safeties have impressed him outside of Jevon Holland. But Campbell has seemingly closed some ground on the starting contenders — DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones — and could lock up a roster spot and defensive role with a strong week of practice against the Houston Texans next week. The core special-teamer the past two years possesses range from a coverage standpoint and toughness that’s needed from the safety who will be paired with Holland.

Tailback Chris Brooks

There hasn’t been a training camp practice where Brooks hasn’t made the most of his limited opportunities. Against the Falcons, the undrafted rookie from BYU gained 24 yards on five carries and caught one pass for 10 yards while working behind a suspect offensive line. The Dolphins backfield already is crowded, but this big-body back has proven he’s practice squad worthy if he doesn’t regress or suffer an injury.

Inside linebacker Channing Tindall

I’ve been extremely critical of Tindall his first two NFL camps because of how slow he is to react and react, but it seems as if Miami has found a decent role for the weakside linebacker. Tindall, the Dolphins’ 2022 third-round pick, led the team with nine tackles and contributed one sack Friday night. He also recorded one tackle on special teams, which is the unit where he’ll really be needed this season. Let’s hope the light bulb is finally coming on and Tindall continues to perform up to his talent level.

Stock down

Offensive guard Isaiah Wynn

Wynn’s performance was uneven in his 31 snaps at left guard. He ended up on the stock down list because his play against the Falcons backups didn’t resemble what a former first-round pick, who has started 40 games in four seasons, should look like. While he might be Liam Eichenberg’s biggest challenger for the starting left guard spot, Friday night was his opportunity to leapfrog Eichenberg on the depth chart and Wynn didn’t do enough to earn that pole position spot. He’s got two more weeks to push Eichenberg in practice to solidify his position as Miami’s new starter.

Tailback Salvon Ahmed

In a game where fringe players and rookies were the players on the field, Ahmed played all of five snaps on offense. The Dolphins utilized him as the team’s third-down back before De’Von Achane got involved in the game and he caught one pass for 6 yards. His limited role hints he possibly could be positioned behind Myles Gaskin, which means his job security is in jeopardy because Ahmed and Achane have very similar skill sets. The Dolphins don’t really need to carry two speedy scatbacks on the roster, and we all know it won’t be the 2023 third-round pick who loses out in this competition.

Special teams coach Danny Crossman

How Crossman escaped a firing last offseason is one of the biggest mysteries about the 2022 season considering how poorly his unit performed. But he’s here, and his unit got off to a rough start Friday night. The punt blocking unit got Baxton Berrios blasted, and the Falcons returned a punt for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Crossman needs to find a reliable cast of contributors who will give his unit and the Dolphins 10-15 forceful snaps per game on coverage, return and protection units. It’s on Crossman to find a stable of Larry Izzo, Michael Thomas and Walt Aikens types around whom to build his unit.