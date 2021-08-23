Stock Up, Stock Down After Preseason Game vs. Atlanta

Several Miami Dolphins players helped their cause during the 37-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons

There were several players who appeared to help their cause in the preseason rout of the Atlanta Falcons, while for others, well, it didn't go so well.

Here's the weekly Stock Up, Stock Down report:

STOCK UP

-- QB Tua Tagovailoa: Two games, two Stock Up appearances for Tua. As we've mentioned before, going against Atlanta's backups made his life a lot easier Saturday night, but it doesn't change the fact that he made quick decisions and showed great feel in the pocket.

-- QB Jacoby Brissett: As good as Tua looked against Atlanta, Brissett looked just as impressive, if not even better. Brissett didn't miss on any of his eight attempts and threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Robert Foster.

-- RB Myles Gaskin: While it was Salvon Ahmed who was the most impressive running back against Chicago, Gaskin earned that distinction for his work against the Falcons. He truly stood out in every way.

-- RG Robert Hunt: The offensive line had a much better outing than it did against the Bears, and Hunt was front and center, particularly in the run game.

-- T Liam Eichenberg: The rookie second-round pick got a lot of playing time after sitting out the preseason opener and appeared to have a very clean game.

-- WR Kirk Merritt: Merritt continues to make a strong impression, to the point where he's going to make it hard to keep him off the 53-man roster — though the Dolphins do have a lot of NFL-caliber players at that position.

-- LB Sam Eguavoen: If we're talking defense, we obviously have to start with the guy who had four sacks and a safety. And the thing is, he actually was having a very active game BEFORE he started racking up the sacks.

Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports

-- CB Byron Jones: Jones played only nine snaps on defense, but that was enough time for him to force a couple of incompletions after giving up a pass on a crossing pattern.

STOCK DOWN

-- T Austin Jackson: This unfortunately was a second consecutive rough outing for Jackson in pass protection, though he was helped out by Tagovailoa and Brissett getting rid of the ball very quickly.

-- LB Shaquem Griffin: It's never a good sign for a player trying to make the 53-man roster to not get a snap on offense or defense, and that's what happened to Griffin against Atlanta. He played only seven snaps in the game, all on special teams.

-- The final guys on defense: Garbage time or not, it's inexcusable to allow back-to-back 30-yard running plays, which is what the Dolphins did on their final two defensive snaps. This looked like a simple case of Atlanta blocking the two plays well and nobody on the Dolphins defense being able to shed a block, along with the second line of defense getting caught out of position. It's difficult to identify clear culprits based on the replays, so we'll just put the blame on all 11 players on the field.

-- LB Jaelan Phillips: Getting his first taste of NFL game action was a positive development for the rookie first-round pick from the University of Miami, but for anybody looking for any kind of impact or splash play from Phillips, it was a disappointing evening. Phillips made one tackle in 27 snaps, and it came from the back side when he tripped a running back from behind. Unfortunately, there was a lot of hesitation from Phillips and a difficulty in getting off blocks. No need to point out the obvious that it was his first game, but it still was a forgettable debut.