Dolphins Stop Bills: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins scored a signature victory when they stopped the Buffalo Bills, 21-19, at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. The fourth-down stop

Ironically, the final play of the Dolphins' goal-line stand in the fourth quarter was the one where the defense did the least. After key plays by Elandon Roberts and Xavien Howard on the first three downs, it was a bad Josh Allen misfire — when he failed to set his feet properly, leading to a bad underthrow — that kept the fourth-and-goal pass from getting to Isaiah McKenzie, who appeared to have a step on Nik Needham in the corner of the end zone.

2. The final play of the game

What stands out about this play is the hustle shown by Melvin Ingram, who almost sacked Josh Allen before turning around and chasing McKenzie from behind. It was Ingram who brought McKenzie down in bounds, which resulted in the clock running out before the Bills could set up for a potential game-winning field goal attempt. Had Ingram not tackled McKenzie, the Bills likely would have been able to try a 58- or 59-yard field goal. No gimme for sure, but Ingram didn't even give them that chance.

3. Matt Milano's dropped INT

Tua Tagovailoa had another really good performance, including a third consecutive game with a passer rating over 100, but he and the Dolphins were lucky to avoid disaster on one ill-advised pass after Buffalo had taken a 17-14. Linebacker Matt Milano sniffed out Tua's intention to throw to Tyreek Hill on a quick slant on third-and-2 and stepped in front of Hill looking for a second pick-six in as many games. But Milano dropped the pass and the Dolphins punted instead of finding themselves looking at a 24-14 deficit.

4. Jevon Holland's sack/strip

Buffalo got off to a quick start in this game with a touchdown on the opening drive and a stop on the Dolphins' first possession. And then the Dolphins got a big momentum-changing takeaway, just like it did in the opener against New England. Jevon Holland made the play not so much with disguise but simply by beating left tackle Dion Dawkins one-on-one before hitting Josh Allen from behind and forcing a fumble that Ingram recovered. Chase Edmonds scored his first of two touchdowns three plays later, and it was game on.

5. Tua's 45-yard TD pass to Waddle

With Buffalo have the ball seemingly the entire second half, the Dolphins managed only 103 yards on offense, but it was enough to put together the game-winning touchdown drive. And that's when Tua delivers his clutch throw of the game with a beautiful deep throw — yes, he can throw the deep ball — to Jaylen Waddle to convert a third-and-22 situation from the Miami 48 with the Dolphins trailing 17-14. That play set up the game-winning touchdown and was big time all around.