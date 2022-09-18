Dolphins Stun Baltimore with Incredible Comeback

Simply amazing!

That's the only way to described what happened at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Behind Tua Tagovailoa's career-high 469 passing yards and career-high six touchdown passes, the Miami Dolphins came back from a 35-14 third-quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens 42-38.

The Dolphins won the game when Tagovailoa threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, not long after Justin Tucker had given Baltimore a 38-35 lead with a 51-yard field goal.

Tagovailoa threw four of his franchise-record-tying six touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including throws of 48 and 60 yards to Tyreek Hill, who had 190 yards on 11 catches.

Waddle finished with 11 catches for 171 yards as the Dolphins unleashed their new high-speed, high-octane offense.

It was a remarkable turnaround not only for the Dolphins but for Tagovailoa, who struggled in the first half but ended up tying a long-standing team record shared by Hall of Famers Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

Tua's other touchdown passes went to Waddle for 6 yards, tight end Mike Gesicki for 14 yards and River Cracraft for 2 yards.

TUA AND LAMAR JACKSON IN GREAT QB BATTLE

In the end, Tagovailoa came out on top in a duel with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw three touchdown passes and had a career-long 79-yard touchdown run.

Jackson's touchdown run was just one of three long plays for Baltimore, which also got a 103-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay to open the game and a 75-yard pass from Jackson to Rashod Bateman after he caught a short slant pass.

But the Dolphins defense finally found some answers in the fourth quarter, holding Baltimore to only a field goal.

More importantly, the defense stuffed Jackson for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 when Baltimore led 35-14, a play that turned the game around.

The fourth-quarter stop kept the Dolphins in the game and they responded with a quick touchdown drive capped by Tua's 48-yard pass to Hill after he got behind the Baltimore secondary.