Dolphins could be forced to play season-finale against Buffalo Bills without three important starters

Three key contributors to the Miami Dolphins’ success in 2023 suffered troublesome injuries in Sunday’s 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa labored to stay healthy all season, but it appears his good fortune came to an end during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss when Tagovailoa’s throwing arm (his left) was rolled up on at the end of a fourth-down scramble for a gain that didn’t continue the drive.

Pass rusher Bradley Chubb, whose 11 sacks leads the Dolphins defense, suffered what appears to be a right knee injury on a late fourth-quarter drive, and was carted off the field.

And cornerback Xavien Howard suffered a troublesome foot injury on the Ravens first possession of the game and never returned to the contest.

All three injuries could drastically alter how the Dolphins operate on offense and defense in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills, a game that will dictate which team wins the AFC East and hosts a game in the first round of the playoffs.

The severity of all three injuries were not announced, but the availability of all three starters for next week's game, and Miami's postseason run could be impacted.

Mike White, a fifth-year veteran who has started seven NFL games, replaced Tagovailoa for the final two offensive possessions. He’d likely start if Tagovailoa, who came into Sunday’s game nursing a thumb and quad injury, can’t practice next week, and play against the Bills.

Tagovailoa missed Miami's playoff game last year because of his concussion.

Kader Kohou replaced Howard as the cornerback put on the boundary opposite Jalen Ramsey, and Eli Apple handled the boundary spot when Kohou moved inside for work in the nickel package, which defends the opposition's three receiver sets.

Miami's entire secondary struggled against the Ravens. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns and produced a perfect passer rating for his performance.

Howard, who has contributed 45 tackles, one interception and broken up 12 passes in the 13 games he's played this season, had been playing the past month with a hip injury he suffered in Miami's loss to the Tennessee Titans, and had previously missed games because of a groin strain.

Chubb was replaced by Cameron Goode and Melvin Ingram, who was elevated up from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins also have Emmanuel Ogbah available, but he wasn’t active for Sunday’s game because of a coach’s decision.

If Chubb's knee injury is season-ending he'd be the second pass rusher the Dolphins have lost for the season. Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Miami's Black Friday win over the New York Jets.