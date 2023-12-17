Dolphins finish Jets game with four backups on the offensive line because of the numerous injuries that have watered down the unit

The lone offensive lineman who has started every game for the Miami Dolphins couldn't finish Sunday's game against the New York Jets, and might be forced to end his streak of consecutive starters.

Austin Jackson suffered an oblique injury in last week's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and it appears that he aggravated it in the second-quarter.

Jackson, who has started every game at right tackle this season, and has been one of the Dolphins' most consistent offensive linemen all year, sat out the second half of the Jets game. Kendall Lamm, who has started seven games at left tackle this season, served as his replacement, playing right tackle for the first time all season.

O-line injuries stacking up

Jackson's just the latest in a long line of injuries Miami's offensive line has been plagued by this season.

Miami lost Connor Williams to a season-ending left knee injury last week, and has played the second half of the season without Isaiah Wynn, who suffered a quadriceps injury that got the starting left guard placed on injured reserve months ago.

Liam Eichenberg started the Jets game at center despite nursing a calf injury that had him in a walking boot earlier this week. The Dolphins signed two centers - Jonotthan Harrison and Matt Skura - last week fearing Eichenberg wouldn't be healthy enough to play.

Robert Hunt, the team's starting right guard for the past four season, has been shelved for four games, and two straight contests because of a hamstring strain he suffered in Miami's 31-17 win over the New England Patriots, and then re-aggravated a month later in Miami's 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders while making his return to the lineup.

And Terron Armstead started his seventh game of the season at left tackle on Sunday. Armstead has been in and out of Miami's lineup all season because of a knee, quadriceps and ankle injury he's been playing with.

Dolphins on 10th different starting O-line

All the injuries to the O-linemen have forced the Dolphins to use the 10th different combination of starting offensive linemen against the Jets. If Jackson isn't able to play in next Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys it will likely become the 11th different combination of offensive linemen Miami's used in a season.

At this point Miami is leaning on backups like Lamm, Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, the starting left guard for the past month, and Robert Jones, who started his second game this season at right guard against the Jets.

Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips battling a similar oblique and back injury as Jackson earlier this season, and he was shelved for three games by Miami's medical staff.

The Dolphins will likely learn whether Jackson can play through the pain, and with the injury next week when the preparation for Sunday's Cowboys game begins.