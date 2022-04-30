Dolphins Take QB With Their Final Pick

The Miami Dolphins selected QB Skylar Thompson with their second of two seventh-round selections

The Miami Dolphins made an interesting selection with their final of four picks in the 2022 NFL draft, selecting quarterback Skylar Thompson from Kansas State.

Thompson joins the Dolphins after playing 45 games at KSU, where he first arrived in 2016. He finished with 42 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions during his career and had 26 rushing touchdowns, including 11 in 2019.

Interestingly, Thompson had two 300-yard passing games in college, both against Oklahoma (in 2020 and 2021).

A Surprise Selection for the Dolphins

The selection of Thompson was surprising because he's likely a developmental project and the Dolphins have not carried a third quarterback on the active roster the past few seasons, and the Dolphins already have Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater on the active roster.

That means that either the Dolphins will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster or they'll take their chance that no team would claim Thompson off waivers to get him on the practice squad.

Here was the NFL.com scouting report on Thompson: "Thompson's passing production hasn't been overly impressive and his health has been an issue over the last two seasons. He has a decent arm and can make plays on the move. He's a decent field-reader who doesn't take too many unnecessary chances but he's also not going to make enough plays. The age (25) and lack of consistent production as a passer hurt his chances."

This marks the second time the Dolphins have drafted a quarterback in the final round since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1993. The other time came in 2016 when the Dolphins took Brandon Doughty out of Western Kentucky — Doughty never played a regular season game and has been out of the NFL since 2018.