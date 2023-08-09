A breakdown of some of the problems and issues the Miami Dolphins are facing heading into Week 3 of training camp, which leads into Friday's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons

Joint practices have become increasingly important in today's NFL cycle.

They've actually become just as important, if not more important than the exhibition games because teams get to work on specific issues they want to address repeatedly (third downs, red zone, kickoff coverage, blitz packages) instead of it not coming up in a game.

That's why there's heightened importance to what the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons are doing Tuesday and Wednesday in these joint practices, which lead up to Friday's preseason opener.

Here are some of the things I learned, thought, and processed after Tuesday's practice.

Connor Williams resumes struggles

I expected Williams to turn up the volume on his center play this camp because of how impressive he was in his first season as a center last year. But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The erratic snaps are back, and Williams, who missed the offseason program while lobbying for a contract extension and a bump from his $7 million-a-year salary, has been losing his share of battles to Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

Dare I say it, but the entire starting offensive line needs to play in all three preseason games. If there was a weak link to this team, something that would weigh this franchise down like an anchor to the bottom of the ocean, it’s the interior of the offensive line. That unit flat out hasn’t been good enough so far in camp, and it starts with Williams. The Dolphins can’t simply hope and pray everything gets better when Terron Armstead finally gets the clearance to work with the team full time.

Is Xavien Howard back to shadowing?

While it’s an honor for a cornerback to shadow the opposition’s best player, it is also taxing on the mind, body and player's overall productivity because few people give you brownie points because you were assigned Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill or Davante Adams all game. That’s why Howard, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, was thrilled about the addition of Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey's presence on the field, before the knee injury that will probably keep him sidelined until December, was going to allow Miami’s cornerbacks to become side oriented, manning left or right. In a zone, taking that approach trains your mind, body and eyes to hunt down the ball when it’s thrown your way. Now that Ramsey is gone, Howard isn't sure what the approach will be. But he is open to doing whatever it takes to make the Dolphins better. I’m not sure what the right approach is, especially if young, green cornerbacks like Noah Igbinoghene and Cam Smith are on the other side, but it surely will be interesting to see what new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio decides.

Raheem Mostert finally flashes

Mostert delivered a career high in productivity last season, accumulating 1,093 yards on runs and receptions, and that was despite coming back from a season-ending knee injury he suffered the year before. Because they always say it takes tailbacks an entire season to feel like themselves, there is potentially more meat on the bone for this 30-year-old tailback.

Problem is, I wasn’t seeing it in training camp during the first nine practices. Mostert had blended in with the other backs UNTIL Tuesday’s joint practice with the Falcons. I felt like that session was one of his best because of the physical runs he had, and one catch I noticed, which he converted for a first down. While I don’t have an issue with Mostert serving as Miami’s lead back, I’m tantalized by the possibility of the Dolphins adding Dalvin Cook, who has rushed for 1,100 or more yards four straight seasons. I need to see a couple more practices from Mostert like Tuesday's to make me conclude adding Cook isn’t necessary because right now the run game would be my second concern (the offensive line is my first) about the Dolphins offense. Is it good enough to take some pressure off Tua Tagovailoa? At this moment my vote would be NO.

Is the backup QB battle over?

For the first time all camp a three-quarterback rotation turned into a two-man rotation as Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White handled all of the work during 11-on-11s, with the exception of a handful of snaps for Skylar Thompson.

Either this is a signal that the competition for the No. 2 job is over and White is the winner, or the Dolphins plan to have Thompson handle the bulk of the snaps in Wednesday’s joint practice with the Falcons, alternating who handles the backup reps for a full day.

Maybe this change in approach has something to do with arms wearing down and needing rest, or Miami is getting White ready to handle the bulk of the work in the preseason opener Friday night. At this point we don’t have clarity because head coach Mike McDaniel talks before practices. My hope is that the battle isn’t over because White hasn’t done enough on the field to distance himself from Thompson. Maybe this is a classroom thing. We’ll be paying close attention to it and report back Wednesday.

Braylon Sanders injury could have domino effect

The way Sanders’ injury looked Tuesday — when he was carted off the field after fellow receiver Braxton Berrios came over to dap him — forces us to conclude the speedy receiver could be shelved for a couple of weeks, if not the season. If so, that would be a shame for the second-year receiver, who worked his way up from the practice squad to actually play in games last season. But it would also open up the door for another young receiver to potentially stay employed. It could increase Robbie Chosen’s reps because Sanders and Chosen seemed to be sharing the flanker work load. Where that goes, nobody knows. But Freddie Swain, Daewood Davis and Chris Coleman each will have a chance to impress Miami’s coaches in the preseason. But keep in mind, those three receivers are also competing with 150-200 receivers who will be waived at the end of the preseason.