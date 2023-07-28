Is Salvon Ahmed catfishing the Miami Dolphins? Will the elusive tailback continue to shine when the pads come on?

Salvon Ahmed and De’Von Achane look like twins on a football field.

Because their builds and numbers (Ahmed is 28, and Achane is 26) are nearly identical, and their name each starts with A, we in the media usually spend the moments after they each handle the ball debating, “Which tailback was that?”

We've been doing it since Achane, a former Texas A&M standout the Dolphins drafted in the third round, joined the team this spring.

There's a valid reason this has become an issue. So far, Ahmed has been the best back of camp in my opinion. But that’s no surprise to me because Ahmed consistently flashes in non-padded practices.

For the past three camps he’s routinely used his go-go speed to deliver respectable runs and has been a chuck-play producer on receptions when he doesn’t have pads to slow him down, and this year has been no exception.

Problem is, when pads come on Ahmed usually pulls a disappearing act, and the playmaking gets halted.

On Monday, when the pads get put on, we’ll see if that’s still the norm.

But I’ll say this (and have for the past three days on the podcast), if the media told the fan base that Achane was making the plays that Ahmed has been producing, there would be widespread demands for the rookie to become Miami’s starter.

That’s not to say Achane isn’t making plays, because he is. The point I’m making is that Ahmed looks that good right now (without pads), which is my first takeaway from practice Friday.

2. Is Fangio’s zone stifling Tyreek Hill?

Last year at training camp Hill was the most dynamic offensive player I’ve ever seen in person. He terrorized the Dolphins defense daily.

Last year he accounted for at least 60 yards of offense daily, and that’s being conservative.

So far, after three practices this year, Hill might have a total of 60 yards of productivity, and that's been stunning.

I’m paying more attention to his usage as I try to justify his limited impact in practice.

Here are my best explanations (excuses):

All the receivers are rotating in with various quarterbacks. At times you’ll see Hill working with Skylar Thompson and Mike White, and Tua Tagovailoa working with Braylon Sanders and Cedrick Wilson. It’s been a challenge to figure out the playing rotation this first week. Also, Hill is in motion less the first week than he was this time last year.

Second, the Dolphins defense is playing more zone, more cloud coverage than it has in past seasons because that’s Vic Fangio’s forte. That seems to be impacting Hill’s practice performances because it’s harder to get open on a receiver who isn’t up in your grill. It seemingly requires Hill to get open downfield, past the safeties before a quarterback is inspired to throw him the ball. I watched one play Friday where Hill was wide open in zone coverage, finally got past the safeties, but Skylar Thompson checked it down to a tight end.

Why? I don’t know for sure, but after the play was over I wondered to myself if Thompson could have delivered the 50-yard throw Hill needed, one with some air under it.

3. Noah Igbinoghene should be first CB in line?

I’m pretty sure the Dolphins will rotate who works in Jalen Ramsey’s place as the boundary cornerback paired with Xavien Howard. But allow me to explain why Igbinoghene should be first man up for this fresh position battle. Igbinoghene has been put through the fire before, so he knows how hot it gets in real games. He’s had this opportunity before, so the odds of him buckling to the pressure are smaller. However, the odds of him performing up to his status as a former first-rounder are also slim based on his history.

But there is a chance Igbinoghene could perform better since Miami is playing more zone. I don’t buy that. But I’m open to it.

Also, there’s risk associated with elevating a rookie like Cam Smith into a starting role before he earns it. It could stunt Smith’s growth, and impact his confidence if he struggles early.

Either way, each cornerback’s performance daily likely will determine what unit they work with. I remember Nik Needham spent a significant amount of time with the starters as a rookie in training camp simply because his practices were better than the veteran they had that season, and look at where his career is now.

4. Dolphins need to add a nickel cornerback

Allow me to propose that Miami get specific about the type of cornerback the team adds to supplement depth following the meniscus injury Ramsey suffered Thursday, which likely will sideline him till December.

The Dolphins have a charcuterie board full of different cornerbacks, but what’s missing right now are nickel options because Nik Needham is on PUP, and Keion Crossen is sidelined by an undisclosed injury that seemingly requires a second opinion.

If the Dolphins are evaluating whether to move Kader Kohou to the boundary, they’d need a solid nickel option to replace him.

Jason Verrett, Bradley Roby and Bryce Callahan are three nickel options who remain free agents. Roby and Callahan have played for Fangio already going back to his days in Denver.

5. Inside linebackers are stepping up

I’m a critical person by nature. That’s what makes me good at my job. However, I’m usually the first to admit when I’m wrong, or my tune begins to change, which brings me to this admission.

I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Aubrey Miller and Channing Tindall the past two days. I was nearly done with Tindall after watching him take a ton of false steps on day one, but he’s made a play or two that I’ve noticed the past two practices. That’s progress. I’m not saying he’s now flashing. I’m saying he’s where he’s supposed to be, which gives him a chance.

As for Miller, the undrafted rookie from Jackson State, he’s actually flashing in his limited, back-of-the-roster work. Miller recovered a fumble Thursday, and on Friday he knocked down a Mike White pass to Ahmed. I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the undersized linebacker to whom the Dolphins gave a $100,000 signing bonus. If Miller becomes a head buster on special teams, we might have a keeper.