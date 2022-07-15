The ESPN position rankings and the Dolphins

The national expectations for the Miami Dolphins are rather tempered when considering the team is coming off back-to-back winning seasons and added marquee players like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead in the offseason.

The ESPN position rankings, whose final installment was released Friday, might offer a simple reason: Folks around the league just don't think they have as many elite players as other teams.

The ESPN rankings identifying the best players for 2022 were based on a survey of league executives, coaches, scouts and players, so it's clearly a pretty good representation of the league wide-view of the Dolphins and other teams.

The rankings were done at 11 positions, with a top 10 unveiled at each along with honorable mentions and a rundown of others getting votes.

At those 11 positions, the Dolphins had three players ranked in the top 10, including the aforementioned two newcomers, Hill and Armstead.

Hill was ranked as the fifth-best wide receiver, Armstead landed as the No. 10 offensive tackle, and cornerback Xavien Howard had the highest Dolphins ranking as he came in at number 4.

Tight end Mike Gesicki and safety Jevon Holland were listed as honorable mentions, while Christian Wilkins was in the "others receiving votes" category at defensive tackle.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS COMPARED TO THE REST OF THE NFL

In terms of the top 10, the Dolphins were tied for 17th among NFL teams with three and they were tied for 18th in total number of players mentioned with six.

In the AFC alone, the Dolphins were tied for 10th with their six players mentioned and tied for 11th with their three players in the top 10.

Not surprisingly, Buffalo led the way in the AFC East with 10 total players mentioned and five in the top 10. Very surprisingly, the New York Jets tied the Dolphins for second-most players mentioned, though they had no one in the top 10. Maybe even more surprisingly, the New England Patriots' total of only two players mentioned at all was 31st in the NFL, ahead only of the Houston Texans, whose one player getting recognition was former Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

For those keeping score, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had both the most players mentioned (12) and most in the top 10 at their position (8).

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE DOLPHINS

The bottom line here is that the Dolphins just aren't seen as having many elite players, though the argument could be made they have several players who fall just under that category.

For example, Emmanuel Ogbah has been a very good edge defender since joining the Dolphins regardless of whether he was recognized by those who ESPN polled. Jerome Baker has been a good linebacker, even if maybe he hasn't been elite.

And then there are the young players — along with Holland, who should be in the top 10 next year if the can duplicate in 2022 his rookie performance — like Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips, who certainly showed enough as rookies to think they have top 10 ability.

By they have to prove it first, which seems to be the general impression of the Dolphins. Yes, the possibilities are intriguing heading into 2022, but they have to prove it on the field.