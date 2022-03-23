Dolphins Finally Get an Elite LT, the Big Contract, and Other Assorted Armstead Thoughts

The Miami Dolphins have a solution at left tackle after using five different starters since the departure of Laremy Tunsil

The Miami Dolphins have been busy since the start of free agency maintaining their core on defense and plugging holes on offense, but they were lacking that true elite acquisition until they signed tackle Terron Armstead away from the New Orleans Saints.

It was the kind of move with the potential significance of the Buffalo Bills landing Von Miller or the Cincinnati Bengals adding La'el Collins or the LA. Chargers picking up Khalil Mack because, yes, Armstead has the potential to mean that much to the Dolphins.

As we touched on in the aftermath of Armstead coming to terms with the Dolphins on Tuesday night (the deal isn't official yet), his impact should involved way more than just his ability as a three-time Pro Bowl left tackle.

This is an anchor for the offensive line, a veteran whose mere presence should elevate his teammates and whose leadership ability should have an immeasurable impact on some of his new young teammates.

In his final press conference as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton ran down the list of All-Pro players he coached and called Armstead, who was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2018, a "tremendous leader."

Look at the Dolphins offensive line of the past few years, when was the last time it featured an established veteran of Armstead's caliber to serve as a leader and mentor. You probably have to go back to Mike Pouncey, who last played for Miami in 2017.

Dolphins Finally Get Their Tunsil Replacement

There still can be no debate that the Dolphins made the right move in pulling off the trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans considering the bounty of draft picks they got in return, but it's also indisputable that the team suffered badly at the position since Tunsil left.

The search for an answer at left tackle is over.

And now the hope is that Armstead gives the Dolphins elite left tackle play like they previously got from guys like Richmond Webb, Jake Long and Tunsil before he was traded.

Five players started at left tackle the past three seasons, with Austin Jackson making the most starts with 15, followed by Liam Eichenberg with 14, Jesse Davis with 7, Julien Davenport with 7, and J'Marcus Webb with 6.

It's been a rough ride, to say the least.

And maybe the Dolphins pushed hard to get Armstead because new head coach Mike McDaniel saw in San Francisco what a great left tackle (Trent Williams) could do for an offensive line.

A Big Deal and Maybe a Bargain

By all accounts, Armstead is a top 10, maybe even top five left tackle, and getting him at an average of $15 million with a little less than $44 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter, actually represents a very good deal for the Dolphins based on ability.

The guaranteed money ranks 10th among all NFL tackles, according to spotrac.com, while the $15 million annual average puts Armstead tied for 18th.

Of course, that has to be balanced out with Armstead's age because, at 30, he's also older than every other tackle in the top 20 in terms of annual average except for the aforementioned Trent Williams, and also with his injury history — he has never played a full season and missed nine games in 2021 because of a knee injury.

The bottom line, though, is that if the Dolphins wanted an impact left tackle, Armstead had to be the guy after the Kansas City Chiefs franchised Orlando Brown Jr. because Duane Brown is turning 37 in August and then was a big drop-off in terms of quality after those two.