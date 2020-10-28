Shaheen Sticking Around

The Miami Dolphins' summertime trade for tight end Adam Shaheen already has the look of a winning deal.

Shaheen, who came to Miami from the Chicago Bears for a conditional 2021 late-round pick, has signed a contract extension.

The extension is for two years and worth $7.85 million and includes $3.2 million guaranteed, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

"He's really worked hard," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said. "I think he's been productive over the first six weeks of the season. We just felt like he was somebody we wanted to keep around a few more years. We had some discussions ongoing and we were able to strike a deal."

Shaheen has played all six games for the Dolphins this season with two starts and has five receptions for 58 yards. He has scored each of the past two games and also had a 43-yard receptions in the 24-0 victory against the New York Jets on Oct. 18.

Allen Eyestone-Palm Beach Post

Shaheen's addition has nicely rounded out the Dolphins tight end room because his skill set is a combination of those of Mike Gesicki, who's more of a receiving tight end, and Durham Smythe, who's known more as a blocker.

Before the extension, Shaheen was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Dolphins now have 11 players on track to become UFAs after this season: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Matt Breida, C Ted Karras, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, WR Mack Hollins, T Julién Davenport and DT Davon Godchaux.

Karras, Grugier-Hill, Roberts and Frazier all joined the Dolphins as unrestricted free agents on one-year deals this offseason.

Shaheen became the first Dolphins player under contract to get an extension in 2020. The last player to get an extension was wide receiver DeVante Parker, who signed a four-year extension last December.

Other players who signed extension in 2019 were cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, offensive lineman Jesse Davis, wide receiver Allen Hurns and safety Eric Rowe.