Second Set of Joint Practices for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will conduct practices with the Chicago Bears prior to their 2021 preseason game at Soldier Field

When head coach Brian Flores said a few weeks back he liked the idea of joint practices, he obviously wasn't kidding.

The Miami Dolphins will conduct not one but two set of joint practices this summer.

It already had been announced that the Dolphins would practice with the Atlanta Falcons, but they also will work with the Chicago Bears prior to the teams' preseason game at Soldier Field, according to a source.

The joint practices will take place at the Bears' training facility Aug. 11-12, with the teams playing their preseason opener Saturday, Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The joint practices will features two quarterbacks picked in the first round the past two years, the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and the Bears' Justin Fields.

"I’m always in favor of doing joint practices," Flores said recently. "I think they bring a lot from a camaraderie standpoint, from a competitive standpoint. I think you can get a lot out of those. I know we did with Tampa a couple of years ago and my experience is you get a lot out of those and it kind of breaks up training camp in a good way, in a positive way.”

The joint practices against Atlanta will take place at the Dolphins' new practice facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 18-19 prior to the teams' preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Dolphins, of course, couldn't conduct joint practices last year because of the COVID-19 protocols, which among other things prompted the elimination of preseason games for one year.

Two years ago, the Dolphins practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa before the teams played a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium. The Dolphins also practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia in 2017 and with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2015.

The Dolphins' third preseason game this summer will take place Sunday, Aug. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals and will be televised nationally by CBS.