Dolphins to Face Glennon on Sunday

As was suggested early in the week, the Miami Dolphins will not be facing Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Friday that Jones would miss the Week 13 game because of a neck injury he sustained in New York's 13-7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

It will be the first start of the season for Glennon, whose only appearance came in a Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Glennon was 16-for-25 for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Giants' 44-20 loss after Jones left that game with a concussion.

Glennon started five of the final six games of 2020 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, went 0-5 with seven touchdowns and five interceptions and an 80.1 passer rating.

The Giants are Glennon's sixth different team in the past six seasons after he played for Tampa Bay in 2016, Chicago in 2017, Arizona in 2018 and Oakland in 2019.

Glennon has started 27 games since coming to the NFL as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers out of N.C. State in 2013 and has a 6-21 record as a starter.

His only game against the Dolphins came in 2013 when he started for Tampa Bay as a rookie third-round pick and went 11-for-21 for 139 yards with a touchdown and no picks in the Buccaneers' 22-19 victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Facing the 6-7, 225-pound Glennon will present a different challenge for the Dolphins defense than the much more athletic Jones, and Publisher Patricia Traina of SI Fan Nation sister site Giants Country addressed that in an earlier scouting report on New York that we published.

"My guess is the biggest difference would be in the zone reads and RPOs called," Traina said. "Daniel Jones has wonderful athleticism and can pull those plays off. Glennon has a strong arm, but he’s more of a pocket passer who doesn’t move as well. He can move if he needs to, but I’m not sure anyone wants to see him take off as a runner."

This will mark the third consecutive game the Dolphins will face a team starting a quarterback who was not their opening-day starter — after Joe Flacco of the Jets and Cam Newton of the Panthers.