SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dion Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

Alain Poupart

When the Miami Dolphins face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, they'll be presented with a painful reminder of perhaps the worst draft in franchise history.

The 49ers roster includes both of the Dolphins' first two picks that year, Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor, both of whom flopped in Miami — albeit for different reasons.

Interestingly, Jordan and Taylor both began the season on the 49ers practice squad after failing to make the initial 53-man roster but were promoted after injuries continued to hit the team.

The two players now have become key role players for the 49ers, Jordan as a pass rusher and Taylor as a nickel back.

For Jordan, the 49ers represent yet another chance to revive his career after stops with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Raiders.

Jordan, who has been reunited with former University of Oregon teammate Arik Armstead, says he's happy with his new situation and doesn't really feel as though he has something to prove to anyone.

“Not to everybody, more so to myself," Jordan said recently. "I feel like it has been a long road, but I’m here now. And I’m happy to be here. I’m just going to take it a day at a time. I love my teammates. I like where I’m playing, this organization. So I’ve just been trying to take it a day at a time and progress as a football player and really just be the best teammate I can. With my career, just let that be the No. 1 thing, being about the team and taking care of myself.”

In his first game with the 49ers, Jordan recorded a sack against the New York Giants, much to the delight of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

"He's had a ... I don't want to say he’s had a rough go of it, but he's got a chip on his shoulder," Saleh said. "He’s a lot better than people think he is and I love the way he plays, his mind-set every day at practice and I love that he's getting this opportunity and he's taking advantage of it."

Taking advantage of opportunities was something Jordan clearly didn't do in Miami after he was selected with the third overall selection in 2013 after the Dolphins gave the Raiders an earlier second-round pick to move up from 12th.

That pick probably stands as a front-runner for worst first-round selection in franchise history.

Jordan spent almost four years in Miami from the time he was drafted in 2013 to the time he was waived March 31, 2017 and during that time his three NFL suspensions matched his number of sacks in a Dolphins uniform.

After he sat out the entire 2015 season because of a suspension and all of 2016 because of a knee injury, there clearly was reason to wonder whether Jordan's NFL days were done.

But here we are in 2020 and Jordan is still going, still possessing the ability to get after the quarterback.

It's going to be hard looking at him Sunday and not wonder what could have been.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the San Francicisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart

Evaluating the Dolphins O-Line Options

The Miami Dolphins will have decisions to make on their offensive line after rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Placing Rookie Jackson on IR

Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson will have to miss at least three games because of a foot injury

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The NFL gets a rare Tuesday night game in Week 5 and it just might be the best matchup of a week where the Dolphins looks middle of the pack in term of appeal

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: In-Season Coaching Changes

The Miami Dolphins had been the last team to fire its coach after four games before the Houston Texans parted ways with Bill O'Brien

Alain Poupart

How Long Will Hunt Have to Wait?

Miami Dolphins rookie Robert Hunt has watched fellow 2020 draft picks Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley earn starting jobs, but he's ready to join them

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Gets Into the Hall of Fame

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his performance in the Week 3 Thursday night game against Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

The Strange Case of Nik Needham

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham has gone through a roller coaster of a season so far, though it might be trending upward

Alain Poupart

OTD in Dolphins History: A Major Marino Milestone

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino became the all-time leader in completions Oct. 8, 1995

Alain Poupart

Flores Ready for Jimmy G Reunion ... Maybe?

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was with Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of the quarterback's NFL career and he might be facing him this weekend

Alain Poupart