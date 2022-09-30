Bridgewater to Start During Tua's Absence

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wasn't even thinking about a timetable for injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Friday, but he does know it will be veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will start during Tua's absence.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, who was active for the first time this season in the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals but did not play, will serve as Bridgewater's backup while Tua is sidelined.

“Yeah, Teddy would start and guys have a lot of confidence in him and guys have confidence in our whole quarterback room, really," McDaniel said. "It’s one of the strengths of our football team and I think guys rely on that. Tua, Teddy and Skylar have performed in a great working group and our guys believe in all three of them.”

After replacing Tagovailoa late in the second quarter against Cincinnati, Bridgewater completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception, with a passer rating of 84.1.

The touchdown came on a 7-yard shovel pass to running back Chase Thompson that pulled the Dolphins to within 14-12 in the second quarter. Bridgewater had one completion longer than 20 yards, a 64-yard hook-up with Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.

Bridgewater and Thompson both are in the first year with the Dolphins

Bridgewater, who the Dophins signed to a one-year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed contract in the offseason, has made 63 NFL starts, including 29 of the past two seasons — 15 with Carolina in 2020 and 14 with Denver in 2021.

Thompson was one of the stars of the preseason around the NFL, leading all qualifying passers in touchdowns (5) and passer rating (138.4).

McDaniel offered this assessment of his progress through the early part of the regular season: “Skylar has been what you guys know Skylar to be. He’s just working constantly and when he’s on the field, he’ll make some plays. He’s in a great spot, too. I feel very fortunate to have those two guys.”