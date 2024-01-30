The Dolphins' Top 2024 Breakout Candidates

PFF tabbed RB De'Von Achane as its Dolphins selection, but we've got different ideas

With only two teams left in the 2023 NFL season, the focus already has started to shift to 2024 for organizations and media outlets alike.

To that end, Pro Football Focus identified one breakout candidate for each team and the selection for the Miami Dolphins was a weird one in our eyes: running back De'Von Achane.

Our objection to choosing Achane has nothing to do with the 2023 third-round pick's ability or potential, but rather our argument that Achane already broke out during his rookie season.

Achane already was a star and he very well would have been a consensus All-Rookie selection if not for the injuries that forced him to miss some games.

OK, we already can hear it: If not Achane, then who, smart guy?

Well, glad you asked.

CB CAM SMITH

The Dolphins' top pick in the 2023 NFL draft was frozen out by now-departure defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for some reason, but he sure looked the part of a future star at cornerback in the training camp practice (open to the media).

Yes, there were a couple of blips when he was beaten by a double move, including the preseason game at Jacksonville, but he also was sticky in coverage a good majority of the time.

With Fangio gone, Smith will get a fresh start and there is the potential for major playing time with Xavien Howard's cloudy Dolphins future and uneven play from the rest of the cornerbacks in 2023.

WR ERIZ EZUKANMA

While Ezukanma hasn't done much since arriving as a fourth-round pick in 2022, the signs have been there that he could become a solid contributor for the offense.

He was very good as a receiver in training camp as a rookie and then was used as a runner last year in training camp, the preseason and in the regular season before he was sidelined by a neck injury.

Also remember that the Dolphins currently don't have a single wide receiver under contract for 2024 other than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

RB CHRIS BROOKS

Brooks showed great promise as a physical running back as a rookie free agent in 2023, but had a hard time getting carries because of the great work turned in by Raheem Mostert and Achane.

After Brooks was used solely on special teams outside of blowout situations, Mike McDaniel may reach a point where he's going to have to give him some carries on offense, particularly since he brings a more physical style that those of the team's other backs.

Brooks' ability to gain playing time might be dictated by whether the Dolphins decide to move on from Jeff Wilson Jr. to save almost $3 million in cap space.