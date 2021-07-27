Dolphins Camp Countdown: The Top 5 Long Shots to Watch

With the Miami Dolphins players scheduled to report to the new Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, we continue our training camp preview with a look at the top five long shots to watch.

Our rundown is limited to young players or newcomers who haven't yet established themselves as consistent NFL contributors.

With that in mind, here we go:

1. DE JONATHAN LEDBETTER

There might not be a better player for whom to root this summer after what Ledbetter had to go through the past two years. Dolphins fans might remember Ledbetter was the opening-day starter in 2019 after earning the job as a rookie free agent. Ledbetter is a big body on the defensive line and he was impressive in his rookie training camp. He'll need another showing like that this summer if he hopes to earn a roster spot on a crowded defensive line.

2. C CAMERON TOM

When the Dolphins signed Matt Skura as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore, it seemed like a given he'd end up being the starting center for 2021. As training camp arrives, there may be reason to believe the position might be up for grabs. And don't discount Tom, who played 11 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 with one start. Tom came to the Dolphins with the reputation as a good run blocker.

3. RB JORDAN SCARLETT

The Dolphins running back corps is filled with young players with limited NFL resumes, so the opportunity certainly is there for a newcomer to earn a role. That applies to Scarlett, who the Dolphins signed to a futures contract early in the offseason. Scarlett has done little since entering the NFL in 2019, but he had a couple of good seasons at the University of Florida. He also looked good in the offseason practices that were open to the media.

4. DB TRILL WILLIAMS

Williams was projected as a sixth-round pick by the good folks at NFL.com before the 2021 draft but ended up going undrafted. The Dolphins pounced on him on waivers when the Saints cut him, though it later was reported they were looking to re-sign him. Williams is a good athlete with size who could be used at safety or as a slot corner.

5. G/T ROBERT JONES

Of the seven players the Dolphins signed as rookie free agents this year, Jones is the one who was ranked highest as an NFL prospect. Jones got a $100,000 in guaranteed salary, 10 times more than any other rookie free agent on the roster. Jones played right tackle at Middle Tennessee, but he'll likely to get a look at guard this summer. It's still probably a long shot for him to make the 53-man roster, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a shot with a strong showing in training camp.

