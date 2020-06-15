The Miami Dolphins haven't enjoyed great success in recent years, but their popularity remains — at least in certain corners of the world.

The Dolphins were chosen as the most popular NFL team in the United Kingdom, according to a recent poll conducted by YouGov.

Rounding out the top five teams in the survey were the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

The Dolphins, who generated a 19 percent positive opinion (compared to 17 percent for the Giants, also ranked as the third-most famous NFL team. The Dolphins were described by fans in the survey as "Gone downhill, Annoying, Determined, Incompetent and Fit."

In the poll, 8 percent of the participants had a negative opinion of the Dolphins, 37 percent were neutral, and 63 percent had heard of them.

The poll also showed the Dolphins being more popular among millennials (38 percent) than Generation X (32) or Baby Boomers (22).

The Dolphins' popularity with British fans goes back a ways. Remember that it was the Dolphins who played the first regular season game outside of the United States when they faced the New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

All told, the Dolphins have played more games in London than any team other than the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami is 1-3 in London games, with losses against the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints and a 38-14 victory against the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

The Dolphins also played a preseason game at Wembley Stadium against the 49ers in 1988.

Before the NFL changed its plans because of the coronavirus, the Dolphins were expected to have one of their home games in London in 2020.