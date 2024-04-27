Dolphins Acquire Fourth-Round Pick from Eagles

The Miami Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to get the 120th overall selection

The Miami Dolphins got themselves into the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft after all, making a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and added more speed to their offense.

The Dolphins traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Eagles for the 120th overall selection and selected Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.

And, shocker, Wright's calling card is speed — he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

Wright will join an offense that already featured the fastest set of wide receivers with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with speedy running backs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert.

The Dolphins came into the 2024 without a fourth-round pick because they traded it to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 trade for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

The Dolphins are expected to get two compensatory third-round picks next year because of the free agent losses of Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.

The selection of Wright followed those of Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson in the first round and University of Houston tackle Patrick Paul in the second round.

The Dolphins still have their four picks remaining in this draft — one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh round.