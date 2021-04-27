Dolphins Re-Sending Flowers to Washington

The Miami Dolphins are trading guard Ereck Flowers to Washington one year after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent

The reshuffling of the Miami Dolphins offensive line continues.

A week after signing former first-round pick D.J. Fluker as an unrestricted free agent, the Dolphins have agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to the Washington Football Team in a deal that will involve a swap of late-round draft picks.

The move comes a year after Flowers joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent — from Washington.

Flowers signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason and went on to start all 14 games he played in 2020.

By all measures, he was among the most productive offensive linemen for the Dolphins last season, earning a 65.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

That was the highest mark among the Dolphins starters and ranked 31st among 80 guards graded by PFF.

The move will save the Dolphins $8 million against the cap, according to overthecap.com, and it's fair to consider this a financially driven transaction.

On the flip side, though, Flowers turned just 27 on Sunday, so the Dolphins wouldn't have made this move had they considered Flowers to be a front-line player.

Flowers becomes the sixth member of the Dolphins' 2020 unrestricted free agent class gone after one year.

He follows Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Howard, Ted Karras and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

In addition, Kavon Frazier remains unsigned this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

The four players still on the roster after joining the Dolphins as a UFA in 2020 are cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker Elandon Roberts and safety Clayton Fejedelem.