SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 12

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins got back on the winning track against the New York Jets in a business-like 20-3 victory at MetLife Stadium. While the victory wasn't particularly overwhelming, it offered a lot of positive performances.

As a result, we're back to having more players trending up than trending down.

TRENDING UP

-- Xavien Howard: Yes, we're going to start with Howard again. Because he deserves it. It's actually hard for him to be trending up considering his level of play in recent weeks, but he needs to be here.

-- DeVante Parker: There's just something about Parker that comes alive when Ryan Fitzpatrick is at quarterback, and we saw it again against the Jets. He set a season high in receiving yards, including some key third-down receptions. 

-- Durham Smythe: Smythe had a nice blocking outing against the Jets and tied a career high with three receptions.

-- DeAndre Washington: Acquired in a trade with the Chiefs at the deadline Nov. 3, Washington was the best of the three active running backs against the Jets. He likely earned himself some additional playing time in the process.

-- Jason Sanders: Two more 50-yard field goals pretty much right down the middle continued what is looking like an All-Pro season.

-- Nik Needham: Needham continued his strong work in the slot and came up with his first pick of the year.

-- Elandon Roberts: The free agent pick-up didn't get that many snaps against the Jets, but he sure made things happen. And this wasn't the first time he came up big on a fourth-down play.

-- Christian Wilkins: Back in action, Wilkins had a solid game against the Jets and he figures to get better with more snaps.

-- Jamal Perry: Perry was a big factor on special teams, as he was in on three tackles.

TRENDING DOWN

-- Matt Breida: Breida actually had a nice day running the ball against the Jets, but losing a fumble is a cardinal sin for any running back.

-- Patrick Laird: See Matt Breida. Nice 9-yard run, but can't give up the ball inside Dolphins territory.

-- Antonio Callaway: There was a lot of anticipation once the former University of Florida was moved to the active roster, but that's died down now because he's just not being used very much.

-- Ereck Flowers: It wasn't a great day for the offensive line and we don't necessarily like singling out one player on the unit, but Flowers was called for holding and also involved in a play where the left side of the line failed to pick up a game up front and that led to a sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah: It was unfair to expect Ogbah to keep up the ridiculous pace he was on a few weeks ago, but Ogbah was very quiet against the Jets and he got caught in pass-rush mode on Frank Gore's two long runs late in the first half.

-- Byron Jones: There was some thought he was to blame for the 37-yard completion to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter, but he gets on this list for a 27-yard catch by Perriman that illustrated Jones' one problem as a cornerback. And we preface this by saying that Jones is very good in coverage, but playing the ball is not his forte and that was evident on this play. Jones had great coverage on Perriman down the left sideline, but lost track of the ball and overran it. Perriman, meanwhile, adjusted, slowed down and was able to go up and make the catch.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Dolphins' Real Running Back Issue

The Miami Dolphins have been dealing with injuries at running back, but have deeper problems at the position

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Playoff Projections, Tua Talk, Practice Squad and More

The Miami Dolphins' projected chances of making the playoffs are at their highest so far in the 2020 season

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 12 Report Card

Breaking down how each position group performed for the Miami Dolphins during their 20-3 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 12 Observations ... With Miami Dolphins Angles

The Miami Dolphins handled the New York Jets during a typically eventful NFL weekend

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 12

The Miami Dolphins' 20-3 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium looked awfully familiar

Alain Poupart

Flores Keeping Focus Narrow

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is looking to keep the same approach in the final weeks of the regular season

Alain Poupart

Time to Clear Up Whose Team This Is

The Miami Dolphins quarterback situation continues to attract an undeserved amount of attention

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Get Another Prime-Time Game

The Miami Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders will get the showcase treatment

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins Week 12 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean

Breaking down who played how many snaps for the Miami Dolphins in the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and what it means in the big picture

Alain Poupart

Talking All Things Thanksgiving

The Miami Dolphins were set to enjoy the holiday after a practice inside the bubble

Alain Poupart