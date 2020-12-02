Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 12

The Miami Dolphins got back on the winning track against the New York Jets in a business-like 20-3 victory at MetLife Stadium. While the victory wasn't particularly overwhelming, it offered a lot of positive performances.

As a result, we're back to having more players trending up than trending down.

TRENDING UP

-- Xavien Howard: Yes, we're going to start with Howard again. Because he deserves it. It's actually hard for him to be trending up considering his level of play in recent weeks, but he needs to be here.

-- DeVante Parker: There's just something about Parker that comes alive when Ryan Fitzpatrick is at quarterback, and we saw it again against the Jets. He set a season high in receiving yards, including some key third-down receptions.

-- Durham Smythe: Smythe had a nice blocking outing against the Jets and tied a career high with three receptions.

-- DeAndre Washington: Acquired in a trade with the Chiefs at the deadline Nov. 3, Washington was the best of the three active running backs against the Jets. He likely earned himself some additional playing time in the process.

-- Jason Sanders: Two more 50-yard field goals pretty much right down the middle continued what is looking like an All-Pro season.

-- Nik Needham: Needham continued his strong work in the slot and came up with his first pick of the year.

-- Elandon Roberts: The free agent pick-up didn't get that many snaps against the Jets, but he sure made things happen. And this wasn't the first time he came up big on a fourth-down play.

-- Christian Wilkins: Back in action, Wilkins had a solid game against the Jets and he figures to get better with more snaps.

-- Jamal Perry: Perry was a big factor on special teams, as he was in on three tackles.

TRENDING DOWN

-- Matt Breida: Breida actually had a nice day running the ball against the Jets, but losing a fumble is a cardinal sin for any running back.

-- Patrick Laird: See Matt Breida. Nice 9-yard run, but can't give up the ball inside Dolphins territory.

-- Antonio Callaway: There was a lot of anticipation once the former University of Florida was moved to the active roster, but that's died down now because he's just not being used very much.

-- Ereck Flowers: It wasn't a great day for the offensive line and we don't necessarily like singling out one player on the unit, but Flowers was called for holding and also involved in a play where the left side of the line failed to pick up a game up front and that led to a sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah: It was unfair to expect Ogbah to keep up the ridiculous pace he was on a few weeks ago, but Ogbah was very quiet against the Jets and he got caught in pass-rush mode on Frank Gore's two long runs late in the first half.

-- Byron Jones: There was some thought he was to blame for the 37-yard completion to Breshad Perriman in the first quarter, but he gets on this list for a 27-yard catch by Perriman that illustrated Jones' one problem as a cornerback. And we preface this by saying that Jones is very good in coverage, but playing the ball is not his forte and that was evident on this play. Jones had great coverage on Perriman down the left sideline, but lost track of the ball and overran it. Perriman, meanwhile, adjusted, slowed down and was able to go up and make the catch.