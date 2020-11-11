Dolphins Trending Up, Trending Down After Week 9

The offense took over for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals, leading the way to a 34-31 victory at State Farm Stadium.

It's not surprising then to see more offensive players on the upswing in this week's edition of Trending Up, Trending Down.

TRENDING UP

-- Tua Tagovailoa: You didn't really think we'd start anywhere else, did you? The step he took from his first start to his second was gigantic and it's going to fascinating where it goes from here.

-- Salvon Ahmed: Have to admit I didn't know much about this rookie just promoted from the practice squad, but he looked as impressive running the ball as any Dolphins running back this year. Actually probably more. And, yes, that includes Myles Gaskin.

-- Jakeem Grant: This is strictly as a wide receiver because Grant didn't have a particularly memorable game on kick returns against Arizona. But he stepped up after Preston Williams and made himself a factor in the game.

-- Jesse Davis: Davis again showed his value to the Dolphins by seamlessly switching from left tackle to right guard during the game to allow first-round pick Austin Jackson to retake his old spot.

-- Mike Gesicki: It was good to see Gesicki involved in the passing game after a couple of really quiet weeks. His pass-catching ability needs to be a more consistent part of the offense.

-- Mack Hollins: Always a factor on special teams, Hollins' touchdown catch was impressive enough to suggest he merits a longer look at wide receiver.

-- Jason Sanders: Not sure he's really trending up because he's been perfect on his kicks all season, but we still have to mention him after he went 2-for-2 with two field goals being 50 yards or longer.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah: Same as Sanders. He's been trending up pretty much since the second game of the season.

-- Jason Strowbridge: Sure, he played only 12 snaps and was credited with half a tackle, but the fifth-round pick finally got on the field on game day and that's a step in the right direction.

-- Zach Sieler: The play he made on the fourth-down stop when he fought off a blocker to meet Chase Edmonds before the line to make was simply big time.

-- Elandon Roberts: He was a factor on defense while playing his most snaps of the season on defense.

TRENDING DOWN

-- Xavien Howard: Yes, he held DeAndre Hopkins to three receptions for 30 yards, but that's really good. But the four defensive pass interference penalties? That's not so good. And Howard is good enough that he could have accomplished the former without doing the latter.

-- Byron Jones: Jones has been waiting three years for an interception, which is why it's even more frustrating that he let tight end Darrell Daniels take the ball away from him in the end zone to turn a pick into a touchdown.

-- Noah Igbinoghene: The rookie first-round pick got some opportunities to return kickoffs in the second half, but he also got zero snaps on defense against Arizona. Since playing every snap on defense against Jacksonville and Seattle, Igbinoghene has had a total of 20 snaps in the four games since Jones' return to the lineup.

-- Solomon Kindley: The rookie fourth-round pick was one of the great stories coming out of camp, but his play has leveled off since a strong start and he might find himself on the bench when the Dolphins face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.