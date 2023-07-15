Dolphins Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill has his sights set on becoming the NFL's first 2,000 yard receiver

All great players are goal driven, and Tyreek Hill is no exception.

The Miami Dolphins' All-Pro receiver has become fixated with becoming the NFL's first 2,000 yard receiver, setting that goal for the 2023 season.

He's so committed to becoming the NFL's all-time leading receiver he reiterated his goal on a recent "It Needed To Be Said " podcast.

And Hill also had another bold prediction for his team, but sidestepped putting a timeline on it.

"All I'm going to say is 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league," said Hill, who had a career-high in receptions (119), receiving yards (1710) and scored eight touchdowns last season in his first year with the Dolphins. "Ya'll think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself?

"Two thousand yards and another Super Bowl [win], we getting that."

Hill, a four-time All-Pro selection, would need to average 117.6 yards per game for 17 games next season to become a 2,000-yard receiver.

Last year Hill averaged 100.6, but it should be pointed out he didn’t play with Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, for five games last season.

There was a moment last season when Hill was on pace to achieve that 2,000-yard milestone, but he battled a few injuries late in the season, which is when Miami’s offense struggled, especially in games where Tagovailoa was sidelined by his second concussion.

“I do want to break the record,”Hill said, pointing out the addition of a 17th game provides him a chance to eclipse the 2,000-yard threshold. “So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

Former Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson, who was recently elected to the Hall of Fame, sits atop the list of when it comes to the highest single-season yardage output, accounting for 1,964 yards in 2,012.

The only other player who has surpassed the 1,900-yard mark in a season is Los Angeles Rams' standout Cooper Kupp, who puled in 1,947 yards in 2021. He became the first receiver in NFL history top top 2,000 yards when playoff stats are combined in with regular season numbers after the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Hill seems pretty confident the Dolphins are on the same trajectory as the Rams.

“I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me,” Hill said, referring to the Dolphins offense, which ranked sixth in the NFL last season. “I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach (Wes Welker) is a monster also. So just having those three things, and me just keeping the same mind-set each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record. And I do want to break the record."

One thing that could potentially stand in his way of surpassing the 2,000 yards threshold is a possible NFL suspension for the incident he had this summer, allegedly assaulting a man at a South Florida marina.

While charges haven't been filed, and an arrest hasn't been made, all of the evidence has been sent to the state attorney's office, and the NFL is conducting it's own investigation.