Dolphins Play Numbers Game

The Miami Dolphins revealed jersey numbers for their new players

The Miami Dolphins took to social media Friday to reveal the jersey numbers of their 2021 newcomers, as well as some changes from last year.

The unveiling of the numbers also reflected the new NFL guidelines regarding numbers for different positions.

It's under those new guidelines that rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips will be able to keep his University of Miami number of 15. It was wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. who wore 15 for the Dolphins last year, and that was because the previous number 15, Albert Wilson, opted out.

Bowden has switched to number 6 for 2021, while Wilson now will be wearing number 2.

Another player taking advantage of the new rules is second-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who has switched to number 9 (he wore 4 at Auburn).

Other Dolphins second-year players who have switched jersey numbers are long-snapper Blake Ferguson (from 50 to 44) and quarterback Reid Sinnett (from 17 to 4).

Among the offseason acquisitions, wide receiver Will Fuller will wear 3, QB Jacoby Brissett will be 14, CB Jason McCourty will wear his customary 30, LB Benardrick McKinney will wear 50, his number at Mississippi State before he wore 55 during his time with the Houston Texans.

Among other members of the Dolphins rookie class, first-round pick Jaylen Waddle will wear his Alabama number 17, Jevon Holland will wear 22, Liam Eichenberg will wear his Notre Dame number 74 and Hunter Long will wear 84 after wearing 41 and 80 at Boston College.