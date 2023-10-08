Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane and the pass rush put up big numbers in a 31-16 victory against the New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins handled the New York Giants in Week 5 to bounce back from their first loss of the season, and their big-play ability allowed them to overcome some uncharacteristic mistakes.

Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane each topped 150 yards and the defense took advantage of the patch-job Giants offensive line for seven sacks in a 31-16 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the Buffalo Bills losing against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning, the Dolphins (4-1) regained sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Based on the total yardage, the game was just as lopsided as it was expected to be based on the 12.5-point spread favoring the Dolphins, but three turnovers by Miami kept the score much closer than the way the game play.

Achane continued his electric rookie run with a 76-yard touchdown run that gave the Dolphins a 14-0 lead in the second quarter before Hill caught a 69-yard touchdown catch on the third play of the second half to make it 24-10.

The Dolphins also got touchdown from Jaylen Waddle on a 2-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert on a 2-yard run, with Jason Sanders kicking a 40-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Sanders' field goal came after the Giants made the score 14-10 with their only touchdown of the game on a 102-yard interception return by Jason Pinnock after the Dolphins appeared ready to make it 21-3.

It was one of three turnovers by the Dolphins. Tua threw two interceptions, the second one setting up a Giants field goal, and Achane lost a fumble in the first half.

This came against a Giants defense that had not recorded a single takeaway all season.

The Dolphins defense did not record a takeaway, but filled up in the sack department with two for Zach Sieler; 1.5 for Jerome Baker and Emmanuel Ogbah; one for Andrew Van Ginkel; and half a sack for Christian Wilkins and Eli Apple.

Because of the Dolphins' big plays and their turnovers, the Giants ended up dominating the time of possession 35:59-24:01.

The bottom line is the Dolphins' firewpower was just too much for an overmatched Giants team not only dealing with issues on the offensive line but also playing without running back Saquon Barkley.

The Dolphins again will be overwhelming favorites next week when they play host against the Carolina Panthers, who are the only winless team left in the NFL.