New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn't seem satisfied by what he's seen from the Dolphins defense during camp's first seven practices

Vic Fangio’s blunt honesty appears to be a staple of his personality, and it's quite insightful.

The Miami Dolphins’ newly hired defensive coordinator pulled no punches when it came to evaluating the unit he inherited from Josh Boyer, who was fired after the defense he led ranked 18th in total yards allowed and 24th in scoring last season.

According to Fangio, whose unit has had back-and-forth practices with the offense - dominating some days, and taking losses on others - there’s a laundry list of things the defense needs to address before Miami’s ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vic Fangio doesn't like Dolphins depth

“We have some good talent at some positions. We need to find guys that are able to play good, and execute at all 11 positions. We’re working to get that done,” said Fangio, whom the Dolphins made the highest-paid defensive coordinator in NFL history this offseason. “We’re not a finished product by any means, but we’re working to get that done.”

The Dolphins haven’t found a cornerback to replace Jaley Ramsey, and Noah Igbinoghene and rookie Cam Smith need to step up their practice performances, according to Fangio.

Smith has led practices in pass breakups, and Igbinoghene has looked better in zone coverage. However, it's not starter-worthy yet.

But Fangio did say Eli Apple, an eight-year veteran who joined to the team after Ramsey suffered a knee injury that will sideline him till December, has been a pleasant surprise.

“There’s progress. But we’re not where we need to be just yet,” Fangio said. “Hopefully by game one, one of them or someone else will surface at that position.”

Defensive line auditions ongoing

The Dolphins also need to find some capable defensive linemen to play behind Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins, who was a player Fangio targeted in the 2019 NFL draft as head coach of the Denver Broncos, and is better than he expected.

“He works really hard in practice and grinds,” Fangio said of Wilkins, who’s slated to play on a fifth-year option worth $10.7 million, but his camp is negotiating a long-term extension with the Dolphins. “With his talent and worth ethic, he’s one of the top players in the league.”

Miami is experimenting with moving Emmanuel Ogbah to outside linebacker, and that decision - and his practices - could have a domino effect on the defense.

Is linebacker a problem area?

Fangio also hinted that new inside linebacker David Long isn’t performing as well as the media seems to think, saying the newcomer Miami signed to a two-year deal worth $10 million has been too inconsistent. Fangio also wasn’t pleased with what he’s seen from the backup inside linebackers, which explains why Andrew Van Ginkel is being cross-trained as both an inside and outside linebacker.

Fangio pointed out Channing Tindall, the Dolphins’ 2022 third-round pick, is still learning the defense, and that appears to be an issue. If Tindall doesn't step up be could be leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie inside linebcker Aubrey Miller, an undrafted player from Jackson State.

Fangio has praise for Jevon Holland

Fangio praised free safety Jevon Holland, and predicted he’ll be one of the best safeties in the NFL in the coming seasons, but admitted Miami hasn’t identified who will start next to him at strong safety.

DeShon Elliott, a free agent signing, Elijah Campbell and Verone McKinley III have been working with Holland throughout camp, but the Dolphins have begun to use cornerbacks at safety, seemingly to test who’s capable.

Brandon Jones and Trill Williams, two players coming back from ACL injuries they suffered last season, will be in the safety mix when they are finally cleared to participate in the contact portion of practice. Jones and Williams are working with the defense every other day, and have been wearing red jerseys, which shields them from contact.