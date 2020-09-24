SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Viewer's Guide and SI Predictions

Alain Poupart

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-2) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-1)

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 24

TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET

SITE: TIAA Bank Fileld

FANS: The Jaguars are allowed to have up to 16,000 fans

TV: NFL Network; WPLG (South Florida)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Series history: Teams tied 4-4

Last five meetings:

Dec. 23, 2018 at Miami: Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7

Sept. 20, 2015 at Jacksonville: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

Oct. 26, 2014 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 13

Dec. 16, 2012 at Miami: Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3

Dec. 13, 2009 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3)

Jaguars' largest margin of victory: 14 (2006 at Miami; Jaguars 24, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 49 points (1998 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 28, Dolphins 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 24 points (2009 at Jacksonville; Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10)

Former Jaguars players with the Dolphins:

G Ereck Flowers (2018)

Former Jaguars coaches with the Dolphins:

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, secondary coach Gerald Alexander (as a player), quality control coach Kolby Smith (as a player)

Former Dolphins players with the Jaguars:

Head coach Doug Marrone, running backs coach Terry Robiskie

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jaguars:

Terry Robiskie, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., safeties coach Joe Danna

Final injury report

Jaguars — K Josh Lambo (hip) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out; WR DJ Chark (chest) is questionable (downgraded to OUT on Thursday afternoon)

Dolphins — CB Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) is out; S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful

Last 10 Dolphins Thursday night games

2018 at Houston — L 23-42

2017 at Baltimore — L 0-40

2016 at Cincinnati — L 7-22

2015 at New England — L 7-36

2014 vs. Buffalo — W 22-9

2013 vs. Cincinnati — W 22-20 (OT)

2012 at Buffalo — L 14-19

2010 vs. Chicago — L 0-16

2009 at Carolina — W 24-17

2006 at Pittsburgh — L 17-28

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Look to Reverse Thursday Trend

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for their first Thursday night road victory in 11 years

Alain Poupart

Pepsi Gets Involved in Hairy QB Battle

Pepsi announced on Twitter it will honor the winner of the beard-vs.-mustache battle between quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew II

Alain Poupart

What's the Ceiling for the Dolphins Offensive Line?

The Miami Dolphins offensive line has performed admirably so far in the 2020 season, particularly given the youth on the unit

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The Day After: What We Learned About the Miami Dolphins in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins' 31-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener was another painful reminder this team has a long way to go

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to get their first victory of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and here are some scenarios as to how the game will unfold

Alain Poupart

Ford, Kindley Going Home And Other Jaguars Connections

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford and rookie guard Solomon Kindley will be playing in their hometown in the Thursday night game in Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

What's Wrong With the Dolphins Pass Rush And How It Can Get Fixed

The Miami Dolphins have had several issues on defense early in the 2020 season but perhaps none as glaring as the lack of a pass rush

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 3 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will play their only scheduled prime-time game of the season when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 Thursday night matchup

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-Jaguars QB Battle Becomes Hairy Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's thick beard again was a topic of conversation this week, and this time it also involved Jacksonville QB Gardner Minshew

Alain Poupart

by

jaxdolphin