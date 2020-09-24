Dolphins Viewer's Guide and SI Predictions
Alain Poupart
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-2) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-1)
DATE: Thursday, Sept. 24
TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET
SITE: TIAA Bank Fileld
FANS: The Jaguars are allowed to have up to 16,000 fans
TV: NFL Network; WPLG (South Florida)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)
Series history: Teams tied 4-4
Last five meetings:
Dec. 23, 2018 at Miami: Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7
Sept. 20, 2015 at Jacksonville: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20
Oct. 26, 2014 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 13
Dec. 16, 2012 at Miami: Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3
Dec. 13, 2009 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10
Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3)
Jaguars' largest margin of victory: 14 (2006 at Miami; Jaguars 24, Dolphins 10)
Highest-scoring matchup: 49 points (1998 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 28, Dolphins 21)
Lowest-scoring matchup: 24 points (2009 at Jacksonville; Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10)
Former Jaguars players with the Dolphins:
G Ereck Flowers (2018)
Former Jaguars coaches with the Dolphins:
Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, secondary coach Gerald Alexander (as a player), quality control coach Kolby Smith (as a player)
Former Dolphins players with the Jaguars:
Head coach Doug Marrone, running backs coach Terry Robiskie
Former Dolphins coaches with the Jaguars:
Terry Robiskie, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., safeties coach Joe Danna
Final injury report
Jaguars — K Josh Lambo (hip) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out; WR DJ Chark (chest) is questionable (downgraded to OUT on Thursday afternoon)
Dolphins — CB Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) is out; S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful
Last 10 Dolphins Thursday night games
2018 at Houston — L 23-42
2017 at Baltimore — L 0-40
2016 at Cincinnati — L 7-22
2015 at New England — L 7-36
2014 vs. Buffalo — W 22-9
2013 vs. Cincinnati — W 22-20 (OT)
2012 at Buffalo — L 14-19
2010 vs. Chicago — L 0-16
2009 at Carolina — W 24-17
2006 at Pittsburgh — L 17-28