Dolphins Viewer's Guide and SI Predictions

MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-2) AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-1)

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 24



TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET

SITE: TIAA Bank Fileld

FANS: The Jaguars are allowed to have up to 16,000 fans

TV: NFL Network; WPLG (South Florida)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Kristina Pink (sideline)

Series history: Teams tied 4-4

Last five meetings:

Dec. 23, 2018 at Miami: Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7

Sept. 20, 2015 at Jacksonville: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

Oct. 26, 2014 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 27, Jaguars 13

Dec. 16, 2012 at Miami: Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3

Dec. 13, 2009 at Jacksonville: Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3)

Jaguars' largest margin of victory: 14 (2006 at Miami; Jaguars 24, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 49 points (1998 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 28, Dolphins 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 24 points (2009 at Jacksonville; Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10)

Former Jaguars players with the Dolphins:

G Ereck Flowers (2018)

Former Jaguars coaches with the Dolphins:

Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, secondary coach Gerald Alexander (as a player), quality control coach Kolby Smith (as a player)

Former Dolphins players with the Jaguars:

Head coach Doug Marrone, running backs coach Terry Robiskie

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jaguars:

Terry Robiskie, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., safeties coach Joe Danna

Final injury report

Jaguars — K Josh Lambo (hip) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out; WR DJ Chark (chest) is questionable (downgraded to OUT on Thursday afternoon)

Dolphins — CB Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) is out; S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful

Last 10 Dolphins Thursday night games

2018 at Houston — L 23-42

2017 at Baltimore — L 0-40

2016 at Cincinnati — L 7-22

2015 at New England — L 7-36

2014 vs. Buffalo — W 22-9

2013 vs. Cincinnati — W 22-20 (OT)

2012 at Buffalo — L 14-19

2010 vs. Chicago — L 0-16

2009 at Carolina — W 24-17

2006 at Pittsburgh — L 17-28