Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Dolphins generally are regarded as belonging in the second tier of NFL teams by national analysts

The Miami Dolphins will head into the 2021 season hoping to take that next step to get into the playoffs following their 10-6 finish of a year ago.

The national perception of the Dolphins generally projects a team that will be among those fighting for one of the final playoffs spots, based on national power rankings.

We continue using the same seven outlets for our power rankings roundup: Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports and USA Today.

In those seven rankings, the Dolphins go from a high of 11th to a low of tied for 18th.

Here's a roundup of the 2021 power rankings heading into Week 1, with the previous ranking in parentheses and the comments from each outlet:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: No. T-18 (19)

Analysis: "The rumors have swirled, but Tua Tagovailoa will get his chance to lead this team into the season. The Dolphins made a jump last season behind their defense, but our voters once again have them just outside the playoff picture."

NFL.com

Ranking: No. 14 (15)

Analysis: " Brian Flores reportedly used a team meeting last week to tell Dolphins players that Tua Tagovailoa is unquestionably "our quarterback." The support comes as rumors continue to swirl around a possible Miami pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It's a thorny issue on multiple levels for the Dolphins, but ultimately it's up to Tagovailoa to make this story disappear. If the second-year passer thrives in the season's opening weeks, any hypothetical pursuit of Watson should end. But if Tua's play resembles what he put on tape in 2020? The outside noise will only grow louder."

ESPN

Ranking: No. 16 (14)

Analysis on player or coach on the hot seat: "This is low-hanging fruit, sure, but Tagovailoa is absolutely under pressure to perform in his second NFL season. The team around him is built for success, and although Miami's offensive line still has room for improvement, the Dolphins expect to see a more confident, aggressive quarterback in 2021. He gets somewhat of a pass for last season, coming off a debilitating hip injury and entering the league in a pandemic-ravaged offseason. But in a year when the Dolphins should expect to make the playoffs, Tagovailoa must rise to the occasion."

CBS Sports

Ranking: No. 15 (15)

Analysis: "It's all about Tua Tagovailoa. If he makes the strides, they will be a playoff team — and maybe more. If not, there will be changes coming."

Pro Football Network

Ranking: No. 14 (13)

Analysis: "Tua Tagovailoa appears locked in, and that’s without seeing Will Fuller on the outside. Between Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and Preston Williams, he has plenty of weapons at his disposal. Myles Gaskin looks like a difference-maker as well. As long as this offensive line can survive, this could be a surprisingly good team in 2021."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: No. 11 (13)

Analysis: "Left tackle Austin Jackson went on the COVID-19 list, and his status for the opener is unclear. That's obviously a big issue heading into a huge opening game against the Patriots."

USA Today

Ranking: No. 11 (10)

Analysis: "Brian Flores' team has won 15 of its past 25 games, yet Miami's coach continues fielding questions linking his club to Houston QB Deshaun Watson. The group Flores will take into Week 1, including sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa, certainly appears playoff-caliber.