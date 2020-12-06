The Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be short-handed at running back when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but the big news when it comes to their inactive list is that they will be at full strength at quarterback.

That became fully expected after the Dolphins failed to elevate quarterback Reid Sinnett off the practice squad the way they did last week against the New York Jets.

After being inactive against the Jets, Tua Tagovailoa now is expected to start against the Bengals.

He will be working without three of the five running backs on the roster, however, with Salvon Ahmed and DeAndre Washington both made inactive Sunday morning. They both had been listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

Also out is running back Matt Breida, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The other two inactive players will be rookie running back/wide receiver Malcolm Perry, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive tackle Benito Jones, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad this week.

Right guard Solomon Kindley will be back in uniform after missing the game against the New York Jets last week because of a toe injury.

Look for the Dolphins to go back to their original starting offensive line of Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Kindley and Jesse Davis at right tackle.

Fullback Chandler Cox also will be active after being inactive against the Jets, which makes sense given the shortage of running backs.

The list of Bengals inactives includes four offensive linemen, including starting guard Alex Redmond (ruled out Friday with a concussion) and former Dolphins guard/center Keaton Sutherland.

Also inactive are kicker Austin Seibert, center B.J. Finney and tackle Fred Johnson.