Miami Dolphins Week 14 Inactives and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will be short-handed on defense, as well as at running back, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14

The Miami Dolphins will be missing two starting linebackers when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts both were among the six players the Dolphins declared inactive for the Week 14 game. Both Van Noy (hip) and Roberts (chest) had been listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

It's obviously a disappointing development for the Dolphins, particularly when it comes to Van Noy because of the variety of ways he's used on defense.

Roberts' absence will be more significant when it comes to short-yardage situations because that's where he's made a lot of his plays in 2020.

The list of Dolphins inactives includes the two players who were ruled out Friday, running back Salvon Ahmed and guard Ereck Flowers.

The Dolphins also will be without the three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — cornerback Jamal Perry, and running backs Matt Breida and Myles Gaskin, who was added to the list on Saturday.

The other two players ruled out for the Chiefs game were fullback Chandler Cox and defensive tackle Benito Jones.

For the Chiefs, the biggest news Sunday is that safety Tyrann Mathieu will be active.

He showed up on the injury report Friday with a hip injury and was listed as questionable.

The Chiefs ruled out linebacker Damian Wilson (knee) on Friday, and their other inactives are CB BoPete Keyes, T Martinas Rankin, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, DE Tim Ward and DT Khalen Saunders.

The Chiefs elevated two players from their practice squad for the game, one of them former Dolphins cornerback Chris Lammons.