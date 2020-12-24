Dolphins-Raiders Week 16 Fantasy Outlook

The Miami Dolphins look like they have some favorable matchups (in terms of fantasy football) in their Week 16 game against Las Vegas

The Miami Dolphins will continue their playoff push against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in what figures to be a higher-scoring affair than their 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

The betting over/under line for the Dolphins-Raiders is 47.5 points and the Dolphins are 3-point favorites.

Here were the players involved in this game who were highlighted in Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:

QUARTERBACKS

Start 'Em

Tua Tagovailoa at Raiders: "Tagovailoa has picked up his statistical pace in recent weeks, scoring a combined 45.74 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s in a good spot to succeed this week too, as the rookie travels to Las Vegas. Their defense has been generous to quarterbacks at home, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position at Allegiant Stadium. That includes four signal-callers who’ve scored at least 21-plus fantasy points."

RUNNING BACKS

Start 'Em

Salvon Ahmed at Raiders: "Ahmed was an early holiday gift last week, drawing a 38.7 percent touch share and scoring 21.7 points in a win over the Patriots. Assuming the Dolphins don’t get Myles Gaskin (COVID-19), I’d roll with Ahmed as a No. 2 back or flex starter when the Dolphins face Las Vegas. Their defense has been brutal against opposing running backs, allowing 19 total touchdowns and the fourth-most points to the position this season."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Gaskin was activated off the COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon.

KICKERS

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders at Raiders: "Sanders is coming off a stinker in the stat sheets, scoring just two points in a win over the Patriots. However, he had put up nine or more points in each of his previous seven games, and a game in Las Vegas is a favorable one. Since Week 9, their defense has allowed 13 field goals and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position."