Dolphins-Raiders Week 16 Fantasy Outlook
The Miami Dolphins will continue their playoff push against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night in what figures to be a higher-scoring affair than their 22-12 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 15.
The betting over/under line for the Dolphins-Raiders is 47.5 points and the Dolphins are 3-point favorites.
Here were the players involved in this game who were highlighted in Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Start 'Em/Sit 'Em columns along with his comments:
QUARTERBACKS
Start 'Em
Tua Tagovailoa at Raiders: "Tagovailoa has picked up his statistical pace in recent weeks, scoring a combined 45.74 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s in a good spot to succeed this week too, as the rookie travels to Las Vegas. Their defense has been generous to quarterbacks at home, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position at Allegiant Stadium. That includes four signal-callers who’ve scored at least 21-plus fantasy points."
RUNNING BACKS
Start 'Em
Salvon Ahmed at Raiders: "Ahmed was an early holiday gift last week, drawing a 38.7 percent touch share and scoring 21.7 points in a win over the Patriots. Assuming the Dolphins don’t get Myles Gaskin (COVID-19), I’d roll with Ahmed as a No. 2 back or flex starter when the Dolphins face Las Vegas. Their defense has been brutal against opposing running backs, allowing 19 total touchdowns and the fourth-most points to the position this season."
EDITOR'S NOTE: Gaskin was activated off the COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon.
KICKERS
Start of the Week
Jason Sanders at Raiders: "Sanders is coming off a stinker in the stat sheets, scoring just two points in a win over the Patriots. However, he had put up nine or more points in each of his previous seven games, and a game in Las Vegas is a favorable one. Since Week 9, their defense has allowed 13 field goals and the fifth-most fantasy points to the position."
