Why the Dolphins (Very Likely) Not Headed to Prime Time in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins will close the 2020 regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 3

The NFL always looks for a good matchup for the final Sunday night game of the season in Week 17, and the Miami Dolphins visit to face the Buffalo Bills certainly fits that criteria.

But it's still highly unlikely that game is going to be selected for the prime-time slot.

The reason actually is pretty simple: stakes.

More than wanting a matchup between two good teams, the NFL wants a game with playoff implications, and that means a game with playoff implications no matter what happens the rest of the day in Week 17.

In this case, not just the Dolphins but also the Bills could have their playoff status and/or seeding determined by other games in Week 17, which would render their game pretty much like a preseason battle — and we all know how we feel about those.

For example, say the NFL were to put the Dolphins-Bills matchup in prime time.

As we explained while breaking down the various Dolphins playoff scenarios, they will clinch a playoff berth if Cincinnati defeats Baltimore in Week 17. Well, if Dolphins-Bills is the prime-time game, then it becomes meaningless for the Dolphins if the Bengals do them that favor and other AFC contenders get to 11 wins, locking in the No. 7 seed for Miami.

For that reason, it's almost a guarantee the Dolphins and Ravens will play at the same time next Sunday.

It's a similar situation with the Bills. They're leading the race for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, and with a victory against New England on Monday night will own the tiebreaker advantage against every AFC team other than Tennessee.

So they also would be in a position to clinch that No. 2 seed before the Sunday night game with a loss or losses from other AFC contenders.

So let's face it, Dolphins-Bills could be a great matchup if a playoff berth and a playoff seeding were on the line, but it also could be a dud if both teams are locked into the 2 and 7 seeds, which — oh, by the way — would mean another Dolphins-Bills matchup in Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs.

For fans wanting prime-time games, the good news is that the Dolphins' remarkable 2020 should mean more of those in 2021.

The Dolphins initially were scheduled for only one this season — the Week 3 Thursday night game at Jacksonville — before their game at Las Vegas was selected among five to be the prime-time game Saturday night.

Next weekend, though? Likely not happening.